What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders level of need at QB ahead of free agency

We are exactly three weeks from the start of the free agent negotiating period for the NFL. That’s when those players headed for the free agent market may begin negotiating deals with other teams.

In the leadup to that, we take a look at where the Raiders stand at each position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Beginning with the most important one: Quarterback

Returning starter: None

Depth: Chase Garbers

Free agents: Jarrett Stidham

Notes: Derek Carr was benched and released following one of his worst seasons as a pro. After nine years, the Raiders decided enough was enough. He was cut before $40 million of his contract could become guaranteed.

Stidham stepped in and for one game looked pretty good. He clearly knows the system, but he was also facing a team that had no tape on him whatsoever. He came back to earth in the finale against the Chiefs.

Garbers is a camp body level QB who only reached the active roster when Carr was made inactive.

Condition: Critical

Why: They literally have no starter at the most important position on the team. Whether via free agency, a trade, or through the draft, adding a QB (or two) will be necessary. In addition, the Raiders should seriously consider re-signing Stidham if for no other reason than to have an insurance plan in place.

