What condition the position is in: Assessing Raiders need at defensive end

With free agency about six weeks away, it’s time to check in on the Raiders’ defensive end position to give it a condition of either Strong, Stable, Unstable, Serious, or Critical.

Free agents: Takkarist McKinley , Vic Beasley

For the second of his two seasons in the NFL, Maxx Crosby was once again the best — and practically the only — pass-rushing threat the Raiders have. His seven sacks last season not only led the team but was more than twice that of any other player on the team and nearly three times as much as any other edge rusher. He’s also pretty good against the run.

Fellow starter Clelin Ferrell had just two sacks last season. Yeah, sacks aren’t everything, but they’re something. So too are QB hits. Ferrell had just 10 QB hits this season, just one more than Carl Nassib despite starting 11 games to Nassib’s five. Even Arden Key had more QB hits (11) than Ferrell. He was also tied fourth among Raiders defensive linemen in tackles (27) with Maurice Hurst and behind Crosby, Nassib, and DT Johnathan Hankins.

Both Takkarist McKinley and Vic Beasley were added midway through the season in the hopes they could contribute down the stretch in a potential playoff run. Beasley showed nothing and McKinley was never taken off injured reserve.

Condition: Serious

There is little indication the Raiders will rise above their place as one of the worst pass-rushing teams in the league with their current group. Crosby is the only surefire player among them. They have a lot invested in Ferrell and Nassib — as a 4th overall pick and free-agent signing respectively — but letting that keep them from finding a pass rusher either in free agency or the draft would be a mistake. Re-signing Takk McKinley could be a good idea considering they claimed him off waivers and hung onto him on injured reserve.

