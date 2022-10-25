Concussion history gives plenty of reason for concern about Denzel Ward

After sustaining a concussion against the Los Angeles Chargers, cornerback Denzel Ward has since missed the next two games for the Cleveland Browns. Working through the concussion protocol, Ward was sidelined against the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Most concerning, however: Ward remains in the protocol.

After the scare of Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it is understandable for the NFL to press teams to be definitively certain before clearing a player. However, even Tagovailoa was not in the protocol as long as Ward has been.

To add to the panic surrounding Ward and his concussion, this is the third one of his young NFL career. This does not take into account any concussions he might have sustained while at Ohio State or while in high school.

This is just Ward’s fifth season in the NFL, and three concussions in less than five years have to give anyone great pause. There is a reason for the Browns to be concerned, there is a reason for Ward to be concerned and even contemplate his career moving forward.

Head injuries are no joke. While wishing Ward a speedy recovery and a healthy return to the field, the 25-year-old must also consider his long-term well-being.

