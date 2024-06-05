‘Concrete option’ – Barcelona’s interest in Real Sociedad star confirmed

The powers that be at Barcelona are expressing a keen interest in the signing of a leading member of the midfield setup at La Liga rivals Real Sociedad.

The player in question? Mikel Merino.

It is of course common knowledge that the brass in Catalunya’s capital have identified the club’s ranks in the middle of the park as being in serious need of reinforcement with a view to next season.

A whole host of options from across the continent, in turn, have been tipped to link up with new boss Hansi Flick’s Barca, from Joshua Kimmich to Guido Rodríguez.

Ad alluded to above, though, on Wednesday, a new name has been added to the fray.

As first reported by Toni Juanmartí of Diario Sport, and since backed by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Deco and co. have turned their attentions towards Real Sociedad standout Mikel Merino.

27-year-old Merino, for his part, is fresh off a stellar campaign in San Sebastián, which saw him rack up eight goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions.

Ahead of the expiration of his contract in 12 months’ time, the former Newcastle United man, in turn, has been identified as a more affordable option than the likes of the aforementioned Kimmich.

As per Romano, Merino is viewed as a ‘concrete option’ by the Camp Nou board, who could soon kick into gear negotiations with their counterparts at La Real.

🔵🔴 Mikel Merino, concrete option now on Barça list for the new midfielder as @tjuanmarti reported.



Deco appreciates him, Merino will be one of the names considered.



↪️ Understand he’s also appreciated by Juventus but their priority target is clear: Teun Koopmeiners. 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/THjp7WF0Jw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN