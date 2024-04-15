Concrete BMX ramp coming to Topeka community

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A partnership between Heartland BMX and Hop 2 It Concrete and Remodeling is bringing a new project for youth to the Capital City.

Starting today, Hop 2 It Concrete and Remodeling will make the first concrete pour for a new concrete BMX ramp at the Heartland BMX Park at 4801 SW Shunga Dr. In part thanks to help from local donators and Capital Ready Mix, the ramp has been formed and the first pour will happen on Monday at 10 a.m.

“This project is truly going to be a testament to the power of community in that most of the work being done is being done at little-to-no cost,” a press release from A.J. Hopper, owner of Hop 2 It Concrete, said. “That’s right, many are volunteering and donating their services to see this vision come to life in “top-city.” Hop 2 It is honored to donate their services to add to more great attractions around town.”











The ramp will be used as a starting hill for BMX riders. The project is part of the final steps to rebuild the entire BMX track, bringing it closer to opening for the 2024 season.

“Creating these positive community partnerships has helped get Heartland BMX back on track to opening and having a successful season,” Heartland BMX Spokeswoman Syndey Akin said.

