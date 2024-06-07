Concord's Wachter named softball New Hampshire Gatorade Player of the Year

Jun. 7—For the second straight spring, the Gatorade New Hampshire Player of the Year for softball is a Concord High School pitcher.

Concord senior Maddy Wachter was named this year's recipient on Friday, earning the accolade one season after her classmate, Sarah Taylor.

The award celebrates the nation's top high school athletes for excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

Wachter, a 5-foot-8 right-handed pitcher, went 11-4 with a 0.73 ERA over 95 2/3 innings, helping Concord go 15-3 in the regular season and enter the NHIAA Division I tournament as the No. 3 seed. Concord fell, 1-0, to Portsmouth in the first round.

Wachter, who will play at Division I Bryant University next spring, allowed 48 hits and 12 walks while striking out 188 batters. She was also named the Division I Pitcher of the Year and earned her second straight All-Division I First Team selection this season.

Away from the field, Wachter owns a 3.79 GPA, is a National Honor Society member and has volunteered as a youth pitching instructor.