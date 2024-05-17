Concord's Saryeldin, Satcher win NCBWA All-Region status

May 17—SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. — Senior infielders Zack Saryeldin and Chris Satcher of the Concord University baseball team have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association All-Atlantic Region Team, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Saryeldin was voted to the NCBWA All-Atlantic Region First Team while Satcher was placed on the NCBWA's Regional Honorable Mention Team.

Saryeldin, a native of Weston, Florida, batted .426 with 45 runs, 11 home runs, 49 RBI and 10 doubles in 2024. His on-base + slugging percentage (OPS) finished at 1.312 for the spring. This is the third time that Saryeldin has made the all-region squad. He finished second in the Atlantic Region in batting average, behind Payton Conte (.469) of California (Pa.).

Saryeldin was tied for 14th in Division II in slugging percentage (.795) which also ranked third in the Atlantic Region. At the beginning of March, Saryeldin broke the single-game program record for hits with six against Mercyhurst. From a run production standpoint, he had nine different games with at least three RBI.

Satcher lands on the NCBWA All-Atlantic Region Team for a second straight season after hitting .391 with 13 home runs, 57 RBI and 10 doubles. Satcher drew a team-high 29 walks. The West Palm Beach, Florida native tied for fourth in the Atlantic Region in RBI while his slugging percentage of .774 was just behind Saryeldin among regional hitters. Satcher set the single-game program record for home runs with three homers versus Davis & Elkins at home in early April. In the middle of the Concord order, he had a team-best 16 multi-RBI games and added 11 multi-hit games.

West Chester outfielder Anthony Boccio was selected the NCBWA Atlantic Regional Player of the Year. Brent Francisco of East Stroudsburg was the NCBWA Atlantic Regional Pitcher of the Year while ESU head coach John Kochmansky picked up regional coach of the year honors.