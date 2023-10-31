Concord's Finney MEC offensive Player of Week

Oct. 31—BRIDGEPORT — Sophomore running back TJ Finney of the Concord University football team has been named the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week presented by The Health Plan, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Finney, a native of Mableton, Georgia, is voted the MEC Offensive Player of the Week after a breakout performance against West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday. He rushed for a career-best 226 yards while scoring two touchdowns on 26 carries in CU's 38-9 victory over the Bobcats.

He produced a first-quarter touchdown to extend Concord's lead to 14-3 at the time.

Already with Concord's first 100-yard rushing performance secured, Finny broke off an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter—the longest rushing player in program history—to go over 200 yards on the ground.

Finney's 226 yards are the sixth most in program history for a single game, and he is the fourth player in program history to roll up 200 or more yards rushing.

Entering Saturday, Finney only had 62 rushing yards for the season and had yet to score a touchdown.

Charleston's Cashawn Beasley was the MEC Defensive Player of the Week while Wheeling's JR Atkinson was the MEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Concored wraps up its home schedule for the fall when it welcomes Notre Dame College 1 p.m. Saturday.