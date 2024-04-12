Concordia wins Chapman Invitational

Apr. 11—Concordia High School took the team honors at the Chapman Invitational Golf Tournament Tuesday at Indian Hills Golf Course in Chapman. Marysville sophomore Eli Sedlaeck shot one-under par 71 to take the individual top golfer.

Sedlaeck was seven strokes better than Dylan Desch of Southeast of Saline and Concordia's Luke Donovan who tied for second place with a 78 round.

Chapman's Danny Jackson and Abilene's Aaron Hartman tied for 10th with an 84. Solomon's Spencer Coup was 15th with an 87.

"What a great day for golf," Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. "I was pretty happy with how we played today. The course was playing tough in the breezy conditions. We improved nine shots from last week on a longer course and we used Nolin Hartman's score today. Pretty cool for a freshman."

Following Concordia at 331 were Southeast of Saline 345, Wamego 345, Clay Center 346, Hesston 350, Marysville 352, Abilene 361, Solomon 377 and Chapman 397.

Abilene's Trenton Haslouer and Kaden Timm tied for 25th with a round of 90. Nolin Hartman had 97, CJ Brooks 107 and Jayce McAsey 119.

"Aaron played well after a tough start," Willey said. "He has been hitting it well in practice and he had a nice stretch of six consecutive pars to start the back nine."

"I was pleased with Kaden, he was pretty solid all day," Willey added. "He was one shot from an individual medal. Kaden and Trenton played well. If they keep improving, we will have a chance at some medals."

Playing for Chapman were Jackson 84, Tucker Stroda 89, Kolby Craig 110, Layton Randle 114, Clayton Carson 121 and Chase Lillard 123.

Playing for Solomon were Coup 87, Sam Owens 92, Jake Sommer 94, Breken Coup 104 and Andrew Gray 122.

Leader Board:

1 Eli Sedlaeck, Marysville 71

2 Dylan Desch, SES 78

T-2 Luke Donovan, Concordia 78

4 Joel Huffaker, SES 80

T-4 Breckin Miller, Wamego 80

6 Mason Rader, Marysville 81

7 Carter Fry, Hesston 82

T-7 Lennon Ninemire, Concordia 82

T-7 Isaac Pfizenmaier, Clay Center 82

10 Danny Jackson, Chapman 84

T-10 Aaron Hartman, Abilene 84