Concord University men never trail in 101-79 win over Glenville State

Jan. 30—ATHENS — The Concord University men's basketball team made its first 10 shots in the contest and never looked back as it coasted to a 101-79 victory over Glenville State Saturday afternoon at the Carter Center in a Mountain East Conference game.

Concord (11-4, 7-4 MEC) started the contest on a 26-3 run over the first 6:29 of the game as junior guard Corey Boston capped the early eruption with a three-pointer at the 13:31 mark. While Concord made their first 10 shots, GSU missed nine of its first 10 attempts.

Glenville State (9-9, 5-6 MEC) climbed to within 31-13 at the 11:07 mark of the first half, but the Mountain Lions rattled off 11 straight points to take the lead to 42-13.

CU grew the lead to 30 points and led by 33, 62-29, at halftime.

In the second half, the lead swelled to as much as 42 points, 85-43, after a layup from freshman guard Georges Archer with 12:37 remaining. The Pioneers did not cut the lead under 30 points until the final six minutes as the Mountain Lions rolled to their largest margin of victory this winter.

The 101 points were the most for Concord in a regulation game since last February versus Bluefield State. The Mountain Lions shot a season-best 57.8 percent from the field (37-for-64) as it flirted with the all-time single-game program record of 67.3 percent for much of the game before cooling off late.

CU connected on a season-best 11 three-pointers where it shot a season-high 52.4 percent (11-for-21). Boston, fifth-year senior forward Jevon Laidler and senior guard Jordan Wooden were a combined 7-of-7 from three-point distance.

Seven different Mountain Lions finished in double figures with no on scoring more than 13 points. Junior forward Amare Smith netted 13 points off the bench. Boston, senior guard JJ Harper, sophomore forward Ayden Ince, Laidler and Wooden all had 12 points with Harper and Laidler tying for the team lead in rebounds with six. Sophomore forward Rene Diop recorded 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

Wooden was a perfect 5-for-5 in the game, including two three-pointers. Boston collected a career-high five assists.

Concord held a lopsided 48-27 advantage on the boards. And defensively held Glenville State to 40.3 percent from the floor, including 27.2 percent in the first half.

The 62 points scored in the first half by the Mountain Lions are the most since January 2016 against West Liberty.

CU never trailed in the game and held the lead for 39:25.

Concord welcomes Fairmont State to the Carter Center 7:30 p.m. Wednesday for an MEC game.