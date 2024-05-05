Concord tops Plymouth twice to close NLC gap

The Concord baseball team won two games on Friday at Plymouth to pull to within one game of first place Warsaw.

In the first game, the Minutemen scored three runs in the seventh inning to send the game to extra innings and then won it in the ninth. This was a game suspended by darkness earlier in the season, with the Pilgrims leading 9-6 after six innings.

Braeden Messenger had three hits and stole for bases to lead Concord.

In the regularly scheduled game, Joey Hauger and Jesus Esparza combined on a two-hitter, as Concord won 7-1.

In softball action, Cassi Reams homered and drove in two runs to lead Concord to an 8-6 win over Plymouth in NLC action.

Ashlyn Brooke, Ana Beachy and Chloe Davis each had two hits and Beachy picked up the win in the circle, as NorthWood topped northridge, 6-2.

Elkhart lost two tough games on Saturday, falling to Northridge 1-0 and Fort Wayn Northrup 4-2.

In the first game, the Raiders' Rachel Humbarger tossed a seven-hit shutout to earn the win. Elkhart's Laci Stimac allowed just two hits in the loss.

In the second game, Aava Walker and Bailey Harris-Rogers each had two hits in a losing cause for Elkhart.

Elkhart scored a run in the 10th inning to defeat South Bend Clay, 7-6, in a game that was suspended by darkness earlier this season.

In the Dennis Rippy Invitational at John Glenn on Friday, senior Bishop Williams won three events to lead Jimtown to the team title.

The Jimmies totaled 148.5 points to 142 for second place LaVille.

Williams won the 100, 200 and 400 for Jimtown. Javen Jackson (high jump) and Jackson Clopton (long jump were other individual winners for the Jimmies.

Brooklyn King won the shot put for the Jimtown girls, who finished fourth. Pioneer won the team title.

In girls tennis, Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador each won singles matches to help NorthWood to a 4-1 victory over Marian in a non-conference match.

In girls soccer Shelby Laubach had two goals and an assist to lead Edwardsburg to a 6-2 victory over Niles in Wolverine Conference play.

------------

NORTHRIDGE 3, NORTHWOOD 2 (11 innings)

NorthWood;000;000;100;10—;2;10;1

Northridge;010;000;000;11—;3;8;0

Connor Reed, Nate Dutkowski (8), Landon Perry (10, L); JT Tabor (9 K's), Kam Radeker (9, W).

NorthWood: Hits — Mason Bogan 2, Dutkowski 2. SB — Bogan 2.

Northridge: Hits — Tabor 2, Luke Mann 2.

SB ADAMS 3, CONCORD 1

Adams;200;010;0—;3;8;0

Concord;001;000;0—;1;2;1

Aidan Micinski (W, 9 K's); Josh Creek (L), Braylon Yoder (4), Brock Whalen (6).

Adams: Hits — Kai Whitlow 2, Ethan Trimberger 2. 2B — Whitlow.

WARSAW 6, GOSHEN 5

Goshen;000;020;3—;5;7;0

Warsaw;010;004;1—;6;8;7

Ryen Diaz, Jensen Meikle, Quinn Shreiner Landes (7, L); Reed Nelson, Kellan Bailey (7, W).

Goshen: Hits — Caelan Miller 2. 2B — Kaden Witty, Braxton Cline. RBI — Cline 2. Runs — Cline 2.

Warsaw: Hits — Grady Nelson 3, Cohen Heady 2. 2B — Heady. RBI — Hunter Dippon. Runs — Grady Nelson 2.

Records: Goshen 7-10 (3-6 NLC).

WESTVIEW 4, GOSHEN 3

Goshen;010;200;0—;3;5;3

Westview;011;100;1—;4;5;0

Caelan Miller, Colton Rapp (3), Jensen Meikle (5), Braxton Cline (6, L); Jack Massey (W, 7 K's).

Goshen: Hits — Payton Bontrager 2.

Westview: Hits — Gavin Engle 2. 2B — Braden Kauffman. Runs — Maverick Deveau 2.

CULVER ACADEMIES 4, NORTHWOOD 1

Culver;010;001;2—;4;6;1

NorthWood;000;100;0—;1;2;1

Ty Rakan (W, 7 K's); Mason Bogan, Dawson Kemp (5, L).

Culver: Hits — Jack Quigg 2. 3B — Rakan. 2B — Max Grundberg.

CONCORD 7, PLYMOUTH 1

Concord;010;040;2—;7;11;2

Plymouth;000;010;0—;1;2;5

Joey Hauger (W), Jesus Esparza (5); Nick Manzuk (L), Kaden Milliser (5).

Concord: Hits — Enmanuel Rosa 2, Alex Kridler 2, Lukas Ulfig 2. 2B — Braeden Messenger, Kridler. RBI — Kridler 2, Ulfig 2. Runs — Rosa 2, Jordan Flores 2.

Plymouth: 2B — Preston Wolfe.

CONCORD 10, PLYMOUTH 9

Plymouth;010;413;000;—;9;9;4

Concord;004;110;301;—;10;10;2

Sieh, Manzuk (4), P. Wolfe (7, L); Separza, Josh Creek (5), Jimenez (6), Mauger (7, W).

Concord: Hits: Braeden Messenger 3, Stewart 2. 2B: Mark Herman. RBI: Herman 2. SB: Messenger 4, Herman 2, Deaton 2.

SOFTBALL

CONCORD 8, PLYMOUTH 2

Plymouth;200;000;0—;2;1;0

Concord;212;102;x—;8;5;3

Allison Ralston (W); Kayla Johnson (L).

Concord: HR — Cassi Reames. 2B — Esmeralda Perez. RBI — Perez 2, Reames 2. Runs — Janessa Benett 2, Reames 2, McKenna Jones 2.

Records: Concord 5-11 (3-6 NLC).

NORTHRIDGE 1, ELKHART 0

Elkhart;000;000;0;—;0;7;1

Northridge;100;000;x;—1;2;2

Laci Stimac (L); Rachel Humbarger (W).

Elkhart: Hits: Fionna Topolski 2, Lili Escobedo 2, Deneaja Jackson 2. SB: Topolski 2.

Northridge: 2B: Willow Staley.

FW NORTHRUP 4, ELKHART 2

NORTHRUP;101;000;0;—;4;7;1

Elkhart;000;000;2;—;2;7;0

Elkhart: Hits: Ava Walker 2, Bailey Harris-Walker 2. 3B: Harris-Walker:

CROWN POINT 7, PENN 2

Penn;000;002;0—;2;4;1

Crown Point;122;011;x—;7;10;0

Aubrey Zachary (L), Sarah Gentry (3); Lexi Smith (W), Paige Liezert (5, 6 K's).

Penn: Hits — Abigail Widmar 2. HR — Widmar.

WARSAW 6, GOSHEN 5

Warsaw;023;100;0—;6;8;3

Goshen;140;000;0—;5;2;3

Kaitlyn O'Dell (W); Abi Blankenship (L).

Warsaw: Hits — Emma Keyes 2. 2B — Kali Ousley, Keyes. RBI — Keyes 2. Runs — Ousley 2, Addison Eastwood 2.

Goshen: 2B — Blankenship, Julie Branam. RBI — Blankenship 2. Runs — Blankenship 2.

NORTHWOOD 6, NORTHRIDGE 2

Northridge;100;010;0—;2;5;2

NorthWood;001;014;x—;6;8;3

Addi Knisley (L), Rachel Humbarter (6). Ana Beachy (W).

Northridge: Hits: Rielyn Goodwin 2.

NorthWood: Hits — Ashlyn Brooke 2, Beachy 2, Chloe Davis 2. 3B — Victoia Vega. 2B — Brooke, Leah Rowe.

ELKHART 7, SB CLAY 6

Elkhart;100;400;1;—;7;4;1

Clay;002;010;300;0;—;6;12;3

Laci Stimac (W); Jessica Cleveland (L).

GIRLS TENNIS

NORTHWOOD 4, MARIAN 1

Singles: Abigail Weaver (M) def. Britton Jesse 6-1, 6-1. Tatum Evers (N) def. Lillith Eaton 6-1, 6-0. Gabriela Poblador (N) def. Lillian Meier 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka (N) def. Allison Dew/Michelle Dew 6-0, 6-3. Maddy Birk/Maggie Steiner (N) def. Braelyn Fackelman/Samantha Alejandre 6-1, 6-2.

Records: NorthWood 12-4.

JV: NorthWood 14, Marian 2.

WARSAW 3, PENN 2

Singles: Addie Lind (W) def. Aileen Hu 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Anna Yoon (P) def. Abby Nicholas 6-3, 6-0. Emma VanPuffelen (W) def. Samantha Pishalko 6-3, 6-1.

Doubles: Claire Reichenbach/Clara Porter (W) def. Scarlett Biever/Kia Schmitt 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Ava Derby/Maren Woelfer (P) def. Lucy Ray/Whitney Dawson 7-6 (7-4), 6-2.

Records: Warsaw 7-3 (5-1 NLC).

JV: Penn 5, Warsaw 0.

FAIRFIELD 3, GOSHEN 2

Records; Goshen 8-8 (3-3 NLC).

WESTVIEW 3, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 2

Singles: Madeline Stultz (W) def. Anna Schrock 6-1, 6-0. Kristen Bender (W) def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-2, 6-1. Cam Christner (W) def. Joryn Yoder 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Zoe Willems/Alina Bergstresser (B) def. Jen Osorio/Miley Mast 7-5, 3-6, 10-8. Cassia Nice/Morgan Chupp (B) def. Lanita Mast/Karly Miller 6-3, 6-2.

JV: Bethany Christian 4, Westview 3.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSBURG 6, NILES 2

Edwardsburg goals: Shelby Laubach 2, Vivian Tomas 2, Chloe Baker, Mali Szalai.

Edwardsburg assists: Baker 2, Laubach, Szalai.

Records: Edwardsburg 5-4-1 (2-2-1 Wolverine Conference).