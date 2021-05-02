Concord Rangers ready to 'prove people wrong' in Wembley showdown with Harrogate Town

Billy Roast.

It was 13 months ago that football stopped just as Billy Roast, a Non-League footballer at Essex-based Concord Rangers, had been looking forward to an FA Trophy semi-final date against Halesowen Town.

That tie was eventually played over one leg in September last year and on Monday, over a year since he was dreaming about booking a place in the final, Roast will finally get to achieve a dream by stepping out at Wembley Stadium.

Since Telegraph Sport first spoke to Roast last March about the impact of football’s coronavirus shutdown, life has changed for the 25-year-old. After putting our call on hold as he climbed back down a ladder, he described how he has taken a roofing job to ensure a regular income and has been trying to prepare for a final after a full day’s work and nearly three months since Concord last played a game.

Unlike their opponents Harrogate Town, who got promoted to League Two at the end of last season via a promotion final and have continued to play every week, Concord saw their National League South season stopped back in February.

It means the club are not only facing a full-time Football League team in the final of a Non-League competition, but also that Concord have not been able to prepare like their opponents.

Roast, however, is determined to grasp the opportunity to play at Wembley and, for one day at least, forget about his fears for the future of Non-League football.

“We didn’t even know if we’d play the semi-final, let alone the final, at one stage,” said Roast. “It’s crazy to think it’s been more than a year and it still doesn’t really feel real.

“It’s been a long, long time coming, but it’s made us more hungry and we can’t wait. We started back in training about six weeks ago and then started working properly when it was safe to do so. We’ve had a few practice games and it’s been like a pre-season in April for one match - we’ll be as ready as we can be.

“Their players have played the whole way through, so it’s a bit of an unfair contest and we’ve got our backs to the wall, but we’ll dig deep and try to prove people wrong. It’s a great opportunity for us to play a League Two side at the best stadium in the world.”

On his personal preparation, Roast added: “My life has changed massively in the last year. I was doing a bit of coaching along with my football before, but, seven or eight months ago, I started work with a roofing firm and I’m training to become a roofer now.

“It’s my first full-time job as well as football, so my body’s adapting to that. I do an eight-hour shift, starting at 8am, on site and then I will either train at 7pm or go straight to a game. We had a practice game the other day and I had to drive straight there, so I had a little sleep in the car before kick off. It’s different, but I’m really happy, I like being busy and I’m enjoying myself.”

While football rallied to stop the proposed European Super League breakaway, there are still big questions to be answered over the future of Non-League football, which Roasts admits is a concern.

“Yeah, I am worried for the future of Non-League football,” said Roast. “Concord have been absolutely brilliant, but nobody really knows what’s going to happen going forwards. It’s not an easy time to be a Non-League footballer with the whole Covid situation. For now, we’re just really looking forward to the final.”