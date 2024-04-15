Concord Rangers Girls football team win Essex boys league

A girls under-14 football team have become champions of their division in a boys grassroots league.

Concord Rangers Girls U14 have achieved score lines such as 13-0 while playing in only their second ever season against the boys in the Southend Junior League.

The Canvey Island team have won division D in the under-13s league - playing boys teams a year younger.

A 1-0 win over FC Redwing on Sunday means they end the season unbeaten.

After the match, Jasmine Addington, captain, said: "It went well, we won 1-0".

Her mum Nikki said: "They used to play girls and then they moved over to a boys league and they've played boys their own age and boys a year younger."

"It is good to see the determination in the girls altogether; I think that is the big thing - they have developed more as a team together being in a boys league."

Nikki added: "There weren't that many girls teams, when we were in the girls league, that were competitive.... so the manager decided, to develop them and to make sure everything was a bit more competitive, we would switch to the boys [league]."

She said the Concord Rangers Girls had been invited to the Aces Nationals tournament in Nottingham in June, where they would spend two days competing teams from across the country.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830