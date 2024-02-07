Concord men prevail over Bluefield State 82-72 in road win

Feb. 7—BLUEFIELD — The Concord University men's basketball team shot 58.6 percent in the second half on its way to an 82-72 win over Bluefield State Monday night in a non-conference rivalry game inside Ned Shott Gymnasium.

Holding a slim 34-31 margin at halftime, Concord ran off a 7-0 run to open the half as it built largest lead of the game, 41-31, with 17:29 remaining.

The Mountain Lions were able to keep Bluefield State at arm's length and was still maintaining a double-digit lead of 61-49 with 10:49 left after a jumper from junior guard Corey Boston.

CU had to survive a charge from the Big Blues as they rattled off an 11-4 spurt to climb within 65-60 with 7:21 remaining. Fifth-year senior forward

Jevon Laidler had an answer though as he hit for five straight points to restore a 10-point lead, 70-60. The closest Bluefield State got down the stretch of the game was seven points as Concord closed out its second-straight, double-digit win.

Sophomore guard Kollin Tolbert was 5-for-10 from the floor and 7-of-8 at the foul line on his way to scoring 18 points. Senior guard Jordan Wooden hit on four three-pointers as part of his 14 points. Sophomore forward Rene Diop and senior guard JJ Harper both netted 10 points with Diop adding 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Laidler and junior forward Amare Smith both added eight points.

The Mountain Lions held a 39-33 edge on the boards.

CU travels to Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. tonight as it closes out a three-game road trip.