Concord ices Frostburg State, 86-55, at Carter Center

Dec. 8—ATHENS — The Concord University men's basketball team rolled to an 86-65 win over Frostburg State Wednesday night in a Mountain East Conference game at the Carter Center.

After Frostburg State (1-9, 1-4 MEC) scored 11 of the first 15 points of the game, the Mountain Lions (7-1, 3-1 MEC) held FSU to five points over the next six minutes as they went on a 24-5 run that ended with a three-pointer from fifth-year senior forward Jevon Laidler at the 11:13 mark.

Sophomore forward Ayden Ince drained a three-pointer just under two minutes later to take the lead to 15 points, 31-16, with 9:23 remaining in the first half.

Frostburg State was able to stem the tide as CU led by as much as 17 points in the first half, and settled for a 43-33 advantage at halftime.

FSU refused to go away in the early stages of the second half as it trailed 47-39 in the first four minutes of the half. However, the Mountain Lions slowly pulled away as it opened up their first 20-point lead at the 11:19 mark, 63-43, with a layup from senior guard JJ Harper.

The surge continued as the lead swelled to a game-high 31 points, 74-43, after two free throws from sophomore guard Theo Blackett with 7:38 remaining.

CU led by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game.

Only three Mountain Lions finished in double figures with Harper and Laidler scoring 17 points apiece. Laidler scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half. Harper added nine rebounds and a game-best four assists.

Ince came off the bench to tally his first career double-double (11 points, 12 rebounds). Junior guard Corey Boston and senior guard Jordan Wooden each netted eight points.

The 64 rebounds that the Mountain Lions yanked down on Wednesday night were a single-game program record. Along with Harper and Ince's rebounding total, sophomore guard Kollin Tolbert grabbed eight boards. Sophomore forward Rene Dip added six rebounds.

The 64 rebounds are the second-most in a Division II game this season.

Concord held Frostburg State to 32.1 percent shooting while hitting on 41.5 percent of its shots.

The 21-point win for CU is the first 20-point margin of victory in more than two years.

The Mountain Lions will now be off from action until January 5 when they travel to Fairmont State for a 1 p.m. tipoff.