Concord honors spring athletes

DUNLAP — Concord High School announced its spring sports award winners on Monday.

Mental Attitude Award winners for 2024 were Ari Mosquera Sanchez (girls tennis), Aaron Makin and Jack Yoder (boys track), Alexandra Brunswick and Ava Plank (girls track), Madison Coquillard (softball) and Lucas Prough (boys golf).

The CHS baseball team, which is still alive in the state tournament, will be honored at a later date.

------------

CONCORD AWARDS

Girls tennis: Honorary captain(s) — Danielle Aplin, Addison May. Mental attitude — Ari Mosquera Sanchez. Most improved — Anna Stone. Most valuable — Danielle Aplin, Addison May. Most wins doubles — Danielle Aplin, Addison May. Most wins singles — Ari Mosquera Sanchez.

Boys track: Honorary captain(s) — Chris Adams, Joe Moon, Jaron Thomas. Field events most points scored — Chris Adams. Mental attitude — Aaron Makin, Jack Yoder. Most improved — Jaxson Meyer. Most points score — Joe Moon. Newcomer of the year — Donovan Arnold, Dalex Moreira.

Girls track: Mental attitude — Alexandra Brunswick, Ava Plank. Most improved — Serena Poindexter. MVP on the field — Lia Davis. MVP on the track — Dea'ana Emerson.

Softball: Best defensive player(s) — Rheagan Stafford, Morgan Weatherholt. Best offensive player — Cassi Reames. Dedication award — Esmeralda Perez. Mental attitude — Madison Coquillard. Most improved — Janessa Bennett, Allie Ralston. Most valuable — Cassi Reames.

Boys golf: Honorary captain — Lucas Prough. Low 9—hole average — Lucas Prough. Low 18—hole average — Lucas Prough. Mental attitude — Lucas Prough. Most improved — Mason Oiler.