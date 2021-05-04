Concord freshman infielder is MEC honoree

May 4—ATHENS — Freshman infielder Zack Saryeldin of the Concord University baseball team has been voted as the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Saryeldin shared this week's honor with Wheeling third baseman Luis Dominguez. West Liberty's Kaden Blomquist was the conference pitcher of the week.

The Weston, Florida native batted .631 (12-for-19) across six games for the Mountain Lions as Saryeldin recorded three home runs, seven RBI and three doubles. He only struck out twice in 19 at-bats and was flawless in the field, at second base, in 22 chances during the week.

Saryeldin finished up a doubleheader against Davis & Elkins last Monday by going 4-for-7 with five runs scored as Concord won three of four games from the Senators.

Against nationally-ranked Charleston, Saryeldin homered in the first three games of the series as Concord won two games against the 14th-ranked Golden Eagles—the only team in the MEC to defeat UC twice this season. Saryeldin had three RBI in the second game of the series, and led off game three with a home run.

For the week, Saryeldin slugged 1.211 and had an on-base percentage of just under .700 (.696).

Saryeldin is the first MEC Player of the Week for Concord this season, but it is the third straight week the Mountain Lions have had a player lauded by the league after freshman pitchers Eddie Blake and Andrew Neff were MEC Pitcher of the Week consecutively.

Concord begins the final regular-season series of 2021 when it visits Glenville State 1 p.m. Friday.