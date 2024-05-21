Concord falls in regular season baseball finale

Concord got two hits apiece from Jordan Flores and Bryce Ramirez in a 7-1 loss Monday to Rochester.

The Zebras scored three runs in the first and fourth inning.

Elkhart and Edwardsburg ended in a tie at 1, as weather halted the game.

The Eddies scored in the first inning, while the Lions got their run in the fifth.

Braeden Becker singled twice for the Lions.

In boys golf, Penn finished second with a 312 total at the Bob Turner Classic on Monday at Tippecanoe Valley Country Club. Northridge finished sixth with a 344 total, while NorthWood was seventh with a 347.

Jack Yewchuk and Michael Basney each shot a 77 to lead Penn. Colton Rouch led NorthWood with an 83, while Jason Wickey led Northridge with an 80.

Elkhart's Steven Webb shot a 41 and was the medalist in a match against Westview. The Warriors finished with a 182, which was six strokes better than the Lions.

At the Hoosier Plains Conference Tournament at Knollwood Country Club, Elkhart Christian's Aiden Hibbard posted a 39 to lead the Eagles. South Bend Trinity won the tournament with a 158, while ECA totaled a 184 and Bethany Christian shot a 186.

------------

BASEBALL

ROCHESTER 7, CONCORD 1

Concord;001;000;0—;1;8;1

Rochester;300;301;x—;7;7;1

Josh Creek (L), Jesus Esparza (5); Brant Beck (W).

Concord: Hits — Jordan Flores 2, Bryce Ramirez 2.

Rochester: Hits — Brady Coleman 2. RBI — Carson Paulik 2, Beck 2. Runs — Coleman 3.

ELKHART 1, EDWARDSBURG 1

Elkhart;000;010;—;1;3;2

Edwardsburg;100;00x—;1;4;1

Carson Pollard; Brody Schimpa.

Elkhart: Hits — Braeden Becker 2.

BOYS GOLF

HOOSIER PLAINS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

At Knollwood CC

SB TRINITY 158, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 184, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 186

Trinity: Nathan Palmer 36, Jacob Palmer 38, Dane Sweiker 42, Max Cressy 42, Justin Murphy 49.

ECA: Aiden Hibbard 39, Kian Hibbard 43, Caleb Overmyer 51, Evan Overmyer 51, Carson Hiler 53.

Bethany: Keagan Meyer 40, Noah Schrock 41, Emerson Landis 51, Luke Yordy 54, Gideon Miller 58.

BOB TURNER CLASSIC

At Tippecanoe Valley CC

Team scores: Warsaw 297, Penn 312, Wawasee 317, FW Bishop Dwenger 326, Tippecanoe Valley 341, Northridge 344, NorthWood Black 347, NorthWood Red 374, Triton 375.

NorthWood Black: Colton Rouch 83, Caleb Vincent 84, Trevor Barrett 89, Collin Deatsman 91, Bryce Blosser 94.

NorthWood Red: Jayden Rodes 90, Collin Goss 92, Micah Schwartz 95, Dawson Yoder 97, Dominic Mashack 98.

Northridge: Jason Wickey 80, Kaden Miller 82, Owen Kaehr 86, Jack Gorski 96, Josiah Schrock 96.

Penn: Jack Yewchuk 77, Michael Basney 77, Dylan Mounts 78, Colten Donze 80, Asher Bridwell 86.

WESTVIEW 182, ELKHART 188

Elkhart: Steven Webb 41 (medalist), Cameron Miller 45, Will Cochrane 51, Ben Miller 51.

Records: Elkhart 9-9.