Concord Esports nominated for two awards by EsportsU

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord eSports was recently nominated as a national finalist for not just one, but two awards presented by EsportsU.

They were nominated for Program of the Year and Program Impact.

These nominations help promote the Concord eSports program and essentially put southern West Virginia on the map in regards to competitive video gaming. Concord’s program continues to showcase the talents of their players, while reaching out to a broader audience, and bringing other CU students into the eSports scene.

Austin Clay, the eSports Director for Concord University explained how these nominations are so beneficial to the program and the people who are apart of it.

“I’m very proud of both of them, but between the two of them, I’m more proud of the fact that we got nominated for Program Impact because that means our efforts of actually reaching out to our local area, our regional area, and helping local high schools start up eSports, helping them with high school eSports league, that they have now in West Virginia, having high school summer camps here, doing the summer camps eSports, all these events that we’ve been doing in the local area have been very impactful,” said Clay.

Clay also mentioned that this is huge accomplishment for him, his students and other staff members since they have been working on the program since 2019.

