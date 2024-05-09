Concord boys on the brink of title

WARSAW —Concord is closing in on a share of the Northern Lakes Conference championship in boys track.

With 15 of the 16 events scored in the boys NLC meet Wednesday, Concord was in first with 162.5 points, with Warsaw 10 points behind.

The pole vault will finish today after it was suspended on Wednesday.

Regular season results and the conference meet determine the league standings. During the regular season, Warsaw was 7-0 and Concord finished 6-1.

Leading the Minutemen on Wednesday was Joseph Moon, who was a triple winner. Those events were the 400 relay, 1,600 relay and the 400.

Double winners for Concord were Jaron Thomas (100 and 400 relay), Jackson Yoder (800 and 1,600 relay), along with Char'rese Breveard (400 relay and long jump).

Northridge, which is third with 89.50 points, got a first place time from its 3,200 relay team of David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Baylor Miller and Xavier Miller).

Warsaw is the overall NLC champion for the girls. The Tigers finished 7-0 during the regular season and were first at the meet with 162.50 points. Concord finished second with a 99.50 total.

Area girls that finished first individually were Concord's Dea ana Emerson (long jump), Northridge's Dakotah Moore (1,600), Goshen's Kristina Petkova (200) and NorthWood's Claire Payne (high jump).

NorthWood's 400 relay team of Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Hannah Chupp and Elayna Yoder also won a title.

NLC MEET

GIRLS

Team scores: Warsaw 162.5, Concord 99.5, Northridge 89.5, Wawasee 87, NorthWood 86.5, Plymouth 84, Mishawak 70, Goshen 49.

3200 relay: Wawasee (Mia Hodgsn, Addison Delagrange, Jasmine Hernandez, Reese Beasley) 10:07.12, Plymouth 10:09, Mishawaka 10:11, Warsaw 10:13.11, Goshen 10:13.89.

100 hurdles: Jesey Hunter (P) 15.45, Hanna Chupp (NW) 15.50, Lilly Deeds (M) 16.40, Evie Mashala (C) 16.46, Ava Dixon (C) 16.51.

100: Camryn Burner (W) 12.41, Kristina Petkova (G) 12.61, Dea ana Emerson (C) 12.65, Alana Allen (P) 12.66, Tainayja Summers (M) 12.76.

1600: Dakotah Moore (Nr) 5:13.68, Eden Metz (W) 5:17, Vivy Miller (P) 5:22, Karyn Flick (M) 5:23, Ella Laput (W) 5:25.

800: Josefina Rastrelli (W) 2:17.14, Hadley Troyer (Nr) 2:22, Dakotah Moore (Nr) 2:24, Koryn Flick (M) 2:27, Zoe Roberts (C) 2:28.

400:relay: NorthWood (Anna Roeder, Kady Hutsell, Hannah Chupp, Elayna Yoder) 49.92, Concord 49.97, Warsaw 50.21, Plymouth 51.06, Wawasee 51.27.

400: Josefina Rastrelli (W) 59.93, Hanna Clyde (NW) 1:00.02, Addison Powell (Waw) 1:02.06, Shali Miller (Nr) 1:02.26, Claire Payne (NW) 1:02.38.

300 hurdles: Anabel Parker (W) 46.81, Hanna Chupp (NW) 48.02, Ava Dixon (C) 48.54, Evie Mashala (C) 48.88, Emily Yeager (Nr) 49.33.

200: Kristina Petkova (G) 25.31, Camryn Burner (W) 25.34, Allison DeFreese (C) 26.12, Hanna Clyde (NW) 26.29, Jenna Fretz (Nr) 27.16.

3200: Sophie Wray (P) 11.28, Mia Hodgson (Waw) 11:49, Samantha Rastrelli (W) 11.54, Vivy Miller (P) 12:00, Eliza Herber (G) 12:06.

1600 relay: Warsaw (Madison Smalley, Ella Laput, Ali Barkey, Josefina Rastrelli) 4:06.54, Northridg 4:12, NorthWood 4:13, Goshen 4:15, Wawasee 4:15.

High jump: Claire Payne (NW) 5-00, Lia Davis (C) 5-00, Lucy Andrew (W) 4-10, Carolyn Fisher (C) 4-10, Annaleigh Mellentine (W) 4-10.

Pole vault: Elliana Transparenti (W) 11-01, Lily Vasil (Nr) 10-00, Margaret Barnett (W) 10-00, Arielle Ferman (P) 9-6, Cyndee Rumfelt (Nr) 8-6.

Long jum: Dea ana Emerson (C) 16-06.50, KAydence Shepherd (Waw) 16-05.75, Kady Hutsell (NW) 15-11, Claire Sprankle (W) 15-05, Breya Ward (M) 15-05.75.

Discus: Emma Yoder (Waw) 142.05, Abbigal Kohler (W) 112-08, Brooklyn Gibson (Waw) 109-09, Olivia Stoffel (Nr) 108-09, Lilly Dawson (M) 101-03.

Shot put: Emma Yoder (Waw) 36-06.25, Erin George (M) 35-01, Abbigal Kohler (War) 34.08, Brooklynn Gibson (Waw) 33-10, Marissa Kmiatek (P) 33-02.

BOYS

Team scores (1 event to go): Concord 159.5, Warsaw 149.5, Mishawaka 96, Northridge 88.5, NorthWood 83, Goshen 46.5, Wawasee 37, Plymouth 25.

3200 relay: Northridge (David Gingerich, Trevin Schlabach, Baylor Miller, Xavier miller 8:01.17, Warsaw 8:03, Mishawaka 8:08, Concord 8:16, Goshen 8:18.

110 hurdles: Skyler VanSkyhawk (M) 15.15, Blake Keene (W) 15.28, Eric Pohl (W) 15.58, Ernest Jennings (C) 15.92, Julius Jodway (M) 16:04.

100: Jaron Thomas (C) 10.87, Joseph Moon (C) 10.88, Wyatt Mast (NW) 11.19, Bradyn Pike (W) 11.24, Gavin Rulli (NW) 11.35.

1600: Jackson Gackenheimer (W) 4:20, Xavier Miller (Nr) 4:21.04, Tyler Minnaugh (W) 4:23, Milo Bullaro (Nr) 4:28, Dorian Diaz (G) 4:29.

400 relay: Concord (Char'rese Breveard, Joseph Moon, Simeon Lake, Jaron Thomas) 42.78, Mishawaka 43.11, NorthWood 43.66, Warsaw 44.07.

400: Joseph Moon (C) 50.26, Dalex Moreira (C) 50.70, Jackson Winey (W) 50.91, Jaden Fisher (Nr) 50.94, Aldan Zolman (M) 51.07.

300 hurdles: Skyler VanSkyhawk (M) 39.96, Joe Mitschelen (NW) 40.71, Blake Keene (W) 40.86, Jake Jewett (C) 41.14, Trey Thomas (M) 41.60.

800: Jackson Yoder (C) 1:58.50, Baylor Miler (Nr) 1:58.49, Jacob Hernandez (C) 1:59.83, Owen Allen (NW) 2:00.49, Rick Orr (W) 2:00.98.

200: Brady Newsome (M) 22.10, Jacob Wetzel (Nr) 22.37, Simeon Lake (C) 22.47, Lucas Lindor (Waw) 22.49, Jaron Thomas 22.49.

3200: Liam Bauschke (M) 9:23, JAckson Gackenheimer (W) 9:42.03, Marc Hernandez (Nr) 9:43, Tyler Mimnaugh (W) 9:47, Toby Quintana (M) 9:52.

1600 relay: Concord (Jackson Yoder, Dalex Moreira, Bob Brunner, Joseph Moon) 3:23.77, Mishawaka 3:24, Northridge 3:26, Warsaw 3:27, Wawasee 3:38.

High jump: Jordan Randall (W) 6-8, Trey Thomas (M) 6-4, Ben Lloyd (P) 6-02, Talan Asay (W) 6-00, Dylan Ritchie (Nr) 6-00.

Long jump: Char'rese Breveard (C) 21-04.50, Tala Asay (W) 21-01.75, Drew Elliott (G) 20-07.75, Tucker Reed (W) 20-05.75, Isaiah Weishaupt (G) 20-02.25.

Discus: Kameron Kauffman (W) 162-10, Donovan Arnold (C) 153.06, James Leiter (W) 150-01, Christopher Adams (C) 149.07, Max Parciak (NW) 134-01.

Shot put: Kameron Kauffman (W) 54-04, Tyler Bowman (NW) 54-09, Christopher Adams (C) 52-09, James Leiter (W) 50-08, Max Paciak (NW) 49-11.