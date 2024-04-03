Concord beats Emory & Henry 8-7 on Basham's 9th inning single

Apr. 3—ATHENS — The Concord University baseball team stormed back from a 6-2 deficit and outlasted Emory and Henry 8-7 Tuesday afternoon in a non-conference contest at Anderson Field.

Freshman catcher Marshall Basham's game-winning single in the ninth inning was the difference in the contest.

Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the third inning, a one-out three-run, home run by senior infielder Chris Satcher got the Mountain Lions (13-12) back within a run of Emory & Henry (7-27). During its next at-bat, Concord tied the game.

Junior infielder Brendan Brady came up with a leadoff double in the fourth before moving to third base on a bunt single by junior utility MJ Hunter.

Graduate infielder Daniel Layne followed with his own bunt, a sacrifice, to score Brady.

Both offenses scored in the fifth inning with Concord's run came via a two-out single from Brady as he plated sophomore utility Dawson Gragg who had doubled with two outs.

From there, neither offense could string any consistent threats together.

The Concord bullpen of freshman outfielder Demario Faison , Gragg and Brady only allowed three base runners in the final four innings, setting the stage for CU's ninth-inning rally.

Junior outfielder Demetri Jamison reached on an error to start the inning, and then was bunted over to second. An intentional walk to Satcher was followed by Faison getting hit on the first pitch of his plate appearance, loading the bases.

Basham came up with a single back through the middle on a 2-2 pitch to bring in Jamison for Concord's first walk-off win since March 20 of last season.

A double steal got Concord on the board in the first inning as Layne swiped home with fifth-year senior infielder Zack Saryeldin taking second base.

A five-run E&H second inning boosted it out to a 5-1 lead before Basham's second career home run trimmed the deficit to 5-2 in the bottom of the second.

Brady and Jamison paced the Concord offense with both recording three-hit games. Layne was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Basham and Gragg each had two hits with both of Gragg's coming with two outs.

Brady (1-0) was the winner in relief for CU, tossing two scoreless innings and only allowing a hit while notching a strikeout.

Concord returns to MEC play 1 p.m. Saturday at Davis & Elkins.