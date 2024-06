Concord baseball trio honored

Concord's Braeden Messenger, Noah Norwood and Enmanuel Rosa have been selected to the All-Northern Lakes Conference first team for baseball.

Also chosen were NorthWood's Beau Patterson, Mason Bogan and Connor Reed, Northridge's JT Tabor, Braxton Nagy and Collin Yoder, along with Goshen's Kyan Miller and Braxton Cline.

Warsaw's Andy Manes was named the league's Coach of the Year.

------------

ALL-NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE

First Team

CONCORD: Braeden Messenger, sr. (P/OF); Noah Norwood, jr. (1B); Enmanuel Rosa, jr. (SS).

NORTHWOOD: Beau Patterson, sr. (1B); Mason Bogan, jr. (P/OF); Connor Reed, jr. (P/OF).

NORTHRIDGE: JT Tabor, jr. (P/SS); Braxton Nagy, jr. (P); Collin Yoder, sr. (P/1B).

GOSHEN: Kyan Miller, jr. (P/OF); Braxton Cline, so. (SS).

WARSAW: Hunter Dippon, jr. (1B); Brandt Martin, jr. (P); Cohen Heady, jr. (C); Grady Nelson, fr. (OF); Reed Nelson, jr. (P), Zac Miller, jr. (P).

WAWASEE: Ty Brooks, sr. (P/SS).

PLYMOUTH: Parker Wolfe, so. (INF).

MISHAWAKA: Tyler Thomas, sr. (2B); Cooper Pritchett, sr. (3B); Trey DeBroka, sr. (P/OF).

Honorable Mention (area players)

Luke Mann, Northridge so. (DH); Max Horner, Northridge sr. (OF); Caelan Miller, Goshen sr. (OF); Joey Hauger, Concord so. (P); Andrew Kavanagh, Concord sr. (OF); Nate Dutkowski, NorthWood jr. (SS).

Coach of the Year: Andy Manes, Warsaw.

Final standings: 1. Warsaw 12-2, 2. concord 9-5, Northridge 9-5, 4. Mishawaka 8-6, 5. NorthWood 7-7, 6. Goshen 6-8, 7. Wawasee 3-11, 8. Plymouth 2-12.