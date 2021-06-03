Concord baseball places four on ABCA All-Atlantic team

Jun. 3—ATHENS — The Concord University baseball team has placed four players on the American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA) All-Atlantic Region Team, the organization released Wednesday afternoon.

Junior infielder Anthony Stehlin made his third all-region first team this spring as he earned ABCA All-Region First Team honors. Senior pitcher Trent Abernathy, junior infielder Evan Antonellis and freshman infielder Zack Saryeldin were ABCA All-Region Second Team members.

Stehlin becomes a consensus all-region selection for the second straight season—all-region honors were not given out in 2020. He is just the sixth player in program history to be consensus all-region two or more times in a career, and the first since Bret Blevins and Joey Miller in 2013 and 2014. The Woodbridge, Virginia native batted .408 in 2021 with 44 runs scored, eight home runs, 30 RBI, nine doubles and one triple. Stehlin also stole 17 bases in 19 tries as he led the Mountain Lions in home runs, steals and tied for the team lead in runs scored. Stehlin had the second-best fielding percentage among regional shortstop at .961 as he committed five errors in 127 chances. For the season, Stehlin reached bases in 37 of 38 games played.

Abernathy lands on his first all-region team this postseason, and the first of his career. The Harrisonburg, Virginia native started 11 games this spring—the only CU pitcher to start double-digit games. Abernathy sported a 5-4 record with a 4.23 ERA. He struck a program single-season record 85 batters in 76.1 innings, and opponents hit just .251 off him. During the season, Abernathy recorded two games of 12 strikeouts—against Salem and Fairmont State—as he tied the single-game program record. Additionally, Abernathy had some of his best outings at the end of the season. He struck out nine in 9.1 innings in his final regular-season start at Glenville State. In two starts at the MEC Tournament—just three days apart—Abernathy tossed a total of 14.2 innings with 14 strikeouts and allowed just four earned runs.

With Wednesday's announcement, Antonellis made it a trio of all-region second teams this postseason. CU's third baseman finished with a batting average of .393 to go with five home runs, 25 RBI, six doubles and two triples. The Dumfries, Virginia native had a 16-game hitting streak near the end of the season which was the second longest on the team in 2021 behind Stehlin's 19-game hitting streak to start the season. Antonellis was one of the most consistent hitters in the lineup for the Mountain Lions as he collected at least one knock in 32 of 36 games played. All the postseason recognition for Antonellis comes just one year after he hit .156 during the shortened 10-game season in 2020.

Like Antonellis, Saryeldin is now a consensus all-region selection to the second team this postseason. The Weston, Florida native led the Mountain Lions in batting average at .418 to go with five home run, 26 RBI and six doubles. He was able to steal eight bases in 11 attempts while leading CU in average and total hits (59). He also posted a team-best 21 multi-hit games, 14 of which came in the final 21 games of the season. After playing just four games in 2020, Saryeldin saw the most playing time for Concord this spring as he started 40 of the 41 games with all but two starts coming at second base.

The only other team in the region to have four players recognized by the ABCA was regional runner-up Millersville.

Seton Hill's Tommy Pellis won his third Atlantic Region Player of the Year Award in 2021. Pitt-Johnstown's Dylan Heid did the same as the ABCA Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year.