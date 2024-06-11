Concord baseball honors

DUNLAP — Concord High School announced its baseball award winners on Tuesday.

Among the awards given out was mental attitude, which was given to Jordan Flores.

The Minutemen won their first sectional title since 2014 and captured their first regional championship since 1995.

Concord baseball awards

Honorary captains(s) - Andrew Kavanagh, Braeden Messenger, Noah Norwood. Golden glove award - Mark Herman. Mental attitude - Jordan Flores. Most valuable pitcher - Braeden Messenger. Offensive player of the year - Noah Norwood. Top newcomer - Joey Hauger.