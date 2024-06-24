Concho Valley Dragway nears finish line, soft opening on horizon

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo’s motorheads will soon be filling stands and lining up behind starting lines with the upcoming soft opening of the Concho Valley Dragway. Here’s when the venue is off to the races and what it might mean for San Angelo.

Information gathered from the dragway’s social media page states that the soft opening will occur on June 27 starting at 6 p.m. According to Justin Harvey, manager of Concho Valley Dragway, the staff behind the fledgling race track are preparing the facility for 3,000 to 5,000 people to come for the event.

“We should be able to accommodate everyone who wants to come out and experience it,” Harvey said. “We just hope that everybody is patient with us and understanding of it being our soft opening.”

Seating for the soft opening will cost $15 on the spectator side and $25 on the pit side, with children the age of 12 and under allowed free entry. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, courtesy of food trucks that will be parked at the venue.

The opening night’s schedule includes a “Test & Tune” event alongside the “King of the Concho” and “Real Street” classes. Test & Tune, which has lanes opening for it beginning at 7 p.m., allows local thrill-seekers to bring any vehicle they’d like and race in it, provided it meets safety criteria.

“Everything from your grandma’s station wagon to your buddy’s motorcycle can come race,” Harvey said. “As long as you have a helmet and the proper safety gear that is adequate for the speed that you’re going to be running, everything’s welcome.”

A two-day event hosted by street racing legend Limpy has already been scheduled for July 5 and July 6, just over a week after the soft opening. The event is styled after Limpy’s “Cash Days” racing events, which Harvey stated have been hosted across the nation since the early 2000s.

“There’s been TV shows made about it, he’s got a huge YouTube following and social media following, people try to reenact what he does all the time,” Harvey said. “Usually, he goes and hosts races all the time, and usually, his following is huge. If you’re going to come out to watch something pretty spectacular and watch some really fast cars, that’ll be the weekend to do it.”

Harvey said that the majority of construction for the venue has been completed, including essentials such as the stands, timing system, racing pits — and, of course, the titular dragway. Multiple volunteer events held throughout the months and partnerships with companies have facilitated the venue’s speedy construction, with racing fans and local businesses alike coming together to bring the race track to life.

“It’s been fast-paced, and there’s been a lot of moving parts going on,” Harvey said. “I’ve built several race tracks, but I’ve never been a part of something that has so much support from everybody.”

Harvey told a Concho Valley Homepage reporter during an interview in April that the primary purpose of the dragway is to “get people [drag racers] off the streets” and “everybody a controlled, safe place to hang out.” According to him, this vision remains the focus of the race track even after months of construction.

“We started it to try and control the atmosphere a little bit, and it just developed into something bigger,” Harvey said.

It still remains a venue for entertainment, however, one that Harvey hopes the people of San Angelo will unite over as the dragway races into the future.

“Above all, just come out and enjoy it,” Harvey said. “Try to find the positive in it. We can find negatives in anything we go do, but let’s try to find the positives in it and try to enjoy it together.”

