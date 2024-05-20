Concerns over weight records at fatal boxing bout

Competitors at a fatal "white collar" boxing event have told an inquest they had concerns after their weights were changed before their fights.

Dominic Chapman, 26, from Droitwich, Worcestershire, collapsed after a six-minute bout at Tramps nightclub, Worcester, in April 2022 and died two days later.

Chris Bedford and Luke Adlington, who were matched to fight one another, told Worcestershire Coroner's Court that there had possibly been a 20kg (3st 1lb) difference between their weights.

The event organiser previously denied anyone had mentioned concerns over the boxer’s weights to him.

Mr Adlington said he recalled seeing his weight recorded as 107kg (16st 8lb) but on the official bout sheet it had been changed to 95kg (14st 9lb).

Mr Bedford also said he did not believe his weight of 89kg (14st) had been correct on the official bout card after his weight increased from the “mid 80s”.

He said: “If anything, I was losing weight and I have never weighed that much.”

Mr Adlington added: “It [weight] was reduced quite a lot on the bout sheet. I have never been under 100kg (15st 7lb).”

'Thought it was strange'

Craig Johnson, another competitor on the evening, told the coroner: “I had concerns over other match-ups. Quite a big size difference in the fight after mine.

“We thought it was strange how the weights had been changed from the weigh-in to the sheet on the night itself.”

Mr Adlington and Mr Bedford also claimed they had spoken with organiser Sean Eckett about their concerns over the weight alterations.

But the men said Mr Eckett had told them not to worry and stated: “The weights do not get read out.”

Mr Eckett had previously denied anyone had mentioned concerns over the boxer’s weights to him.

The inquest continues.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story