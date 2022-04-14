Are concerns over Brian Kelly’s fit at LSU legitimate? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss the concerns about Brian Kelly’s fit at LSU amid the discourse that he is not a ‘cultural fit.’

Video Transcript

DAN WETZEL: Ross Dellinger, your colleague at SI, has a story out about Brian Kelly.

PAT FORDE: Good story.

DAN WETZEL: It's a very good story. I did read it. I read the whole thing. Really well reported. Some pretty good quotes from Brian. One is on the culture fit.

"Everyone is like, aw, it's going to be this white guy from the Midwest going down there, and it's going to be crazy. There's a little more spice to the food, maybe a little more roux than I'm used to, but it hasn't really been an adjustment that I felt like this is really outside my comfort zone." He also-- let's start with that.

I personally have said all along, I think way too much is made of this culture fit.

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: And they do get into that. If you win, it doesn't matter.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: The part I liked more is, he was going to focus heavy recruiting on northern Louisiana, where they continually lose particularly linemen.

PAT FORDE: Yep.

DAN WETZEL: There's sort of different demographics to the state of Louisiana--

PAT FORDE: Yep.

DAN WETZEL: --and they keep losing great players to Alabama from north. And he's actually signed guys from Shreveport before.

At the end of the day, this guy can coach football. And the fact he's already analyzed and saw the mistakes that they're making and how do we-- like he's-- he's got his recruiting. He's like I'm recruiting Louisiana. We're going to lock down the north part of the state. We're going to recruit Houston. We're recruiting Atlanta and Miami. We're going to-- like he's Brian Kelly. He's not a dumb guy.

PAT FORDE: No--

DAN WETZEL: The fact he--

PAT FORDE: --he's not.

DAN WETZEL: --doesn't know how to make a crawfish boil is not going to change anything.

PAT FORDE: No, it's not. It's really not. This all got exacerbated by Brian Kelly's incredibly ham-handed attempts to sound country or sound southern when he got down there.

Story continues

DAN WETZEL: He claims-- he claims in this story he always pronounces it fam-uh-lee, which is--

PAT FORDE: Well--

DAN WETZEL: --ridiculous.

PAT FORDE: --I remember somebody at the time got audio of him saying that exact word not too many weeks before then, and it didn't sound anything like what he attempted to say. So so what? OK. Yes, he came off trying to be a politician, and it didn't work.

That's the offseason, man. When you get down to the season and LSU is better coached and better prepared, they're going to look better, they're going to play better, they're going to win more games, and nobody's going to give a damn what Brian Kelly sounds like. It's all going to be OK.

As you alluded to, Dan, he's a really smart, shrewd evaluator of a program. What do we need? What are we not good at? Where do we need help? That's all going to change.

They're going to run a tighter ship. They're going to be better on game day. And they're going to just be more strategic about what they're doing. And, eventually, when the wins start coming, so do the recruits, and LSU is going to be back and it's all going to be fine.

The noted Cajun philosopher in the story, Bobby Hebert, basically said it in there-- he said, you know, if he wins, it's all good. If he loses, we'll say, Yankee, go home.

DAN WETZEL: But they say that about anybody. They just--

PAT FORDE: Absolutely.

DAN WETZEL: They sent their favorite son go home--

PAT FORDE: Yes. Absolutely.

DAN WETZEL: --19 months after winning the title. Guess what it means to have sat around 700 crawfish boils as a kid? Nothing.

PAT FORDE: Right. Yeah. Right.

DAN WETZEL: This has gotten--

PAT FORDE: If you're not winning, you're out.

DAN WETZEL: Yeah.

PAT FORDE: If you're winning, you can be Martian, you can be Northeastern, you can be the Notre Dame guy, whatever. If you win, it's all good.

DAN WETZEL: You know, the thing about Kelly is, Kelly's like-- he's not a likable, charismatic guy. I don't think he's-- I don't think-- he just-- he just doesn't-- he doesn't come across to fans around the country as like, I don't know, I kind of like that guy, where maybe--

PAT FORDE: Right.

DAN WETZEL: --someone else as coach, you'd be like, oh, that guy's-- he's all right, right? You may not be my-- so everyone dislikes Brian Kelly, and they dislike Notre Dame. And then the Notre Dame fans spent years defending him, and then he bails on them six days before the championship-- I mean, unbelievable. He says, oh, I had to. It was LSU's timeline. Very, very sketch that you'd leave a team that could conceivably play in the playoff.

PAT FORDE: Yeah.

DAN WETZEL: But whatever.

PAT FORDE: That was terrible.

DAN WETZEL: So now the Notre Dame fans are like-- you know, it's like, oh, they were all right about him. Now they bash-- like he has nobody supporting him.

But I don't think the accent and all that's going to matter. He'll-- we will see, but-- he's only got three commits right now. We'll see what they go-- he doesn't have many players next year. He's got a ton of transfers coming in. I'm sure they will add more. I would expect by the 2023 season though, LSU should be back in contention.