Concerns For Mike Tyson's Health Surface Following Alleged Medical Emergency

Reports have recently surfaced that Mike Tyson experienced a medical emergency while on a plane from Miami to Los Angeles.

This comes as Tyson preparations for his highly anticipated return to boxing against Jake Paul this summer.

Mike Tyson Allegedly Suffered A Medical Emergency

According to In Touch, the professional boxer experienced a medical emergency while on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 26.

“Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded,” an eyewitness told the outlet. “Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens."

Mike Tyson's Boxing Comeback In Question

According to the bystander, prior to takeoff, the plane was delayed two hours because the plane was reportedly too hot due to the heat in Miami.

The 57-year-old was reportedly in the Admirals Club before being escorted to the gate at the original boarding time of 5:10 p.m. However, due to the delay, he was escorted away. According to the eyewitness, he eventually boarded the plane at 6:30 p.m.

While details of the emergency remain sparse, it does raise concerns about the risks of Tyson's comeback.

Experts have noted that Tyson's age, in addition to his history of boxing-related injuries, raises concerns for his return to the ring. Additionally, there are concerns that any medications he might be taking could worsen potential injuries, especially those impacting the brain.

The alleged medical emergency comes ahead of Tyson's scheduled fight against social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson Set To Face Off Against Jake Paul

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are scheduled to face off in a highly anticipated boxing match on July 20, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Mike wanted this to be a pro-fight. He wants the war. I respect him for stepping up and try to put an end to me,” Paul said earlier this month.

“I really like Jake a lot,” Tyson responded. “But once he’s in the ring he has to fight like his life depends on it — because it will.”

Jake Paul On His Upcoming Fight Against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul recently spoke with TMZ about the upcoming bout and his move to the heavyweight division in preparation for facing Mike Tyson. During the interview, it was noted that Tyson is approaching 60 and is technically a senior citizen.

Nevertheless, Jake Paul made it clear whether he plans to go easy on Tyson this summer.

"Absolutely not," he told the outlet. "Because if he has the opportunity to do the same [take the shot] you know damn well he’s going to finish me in embarrassing fashion. So I have to reciprocate that same energy."

"Mike Tyson is a killer. He’s ruthless. He’s the most vicious champion ever," Paul added. "I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. The legend must fall."

The Beef Between Jake Paul And Mike Tyson Has Made Headlines

Ahead of the fight, Mike Tyson has made some comments about Paul in interviews, to which the former social media influencer responded, "Mike Tyson has called me ‘fat,’ but I believe the fat will be turned to muscle. Come fight night, I believe I will be able to move and dance around the ring like a true heavyweight."

Tyson has previously admitted he is "scared" of his upcoming fight against Paul. “Anything I’m afraid of, I confront it," Tyson told Fox News's Sean Hannity. “And that’s my personality.

Mike Tyson Admits He Is 'Scared'

“Like right now, I’m scared to death. But as the fight gets closer, the less nervous I become because it’s reality. And in reality, I’m invincible," he added. “I always believed that adversity or nervousness, it liked pretty much catapulted me into success. If I didn’t have these feelings, I wouldn’t go into this fight. I have to have these feelings to fight. Without them I would never go in the ring."

Tyson did acknowledge Paul's growth, telling Hannity, "That's not the guy I'm going to be fighting," referring to Paul's social media influencer days. "This guy is going to come and try to hurt me, which I'm accustomed to. And he's going to be greatly mistaken."

The event will be streamed live globally on Netflix so long as Tyson recovers from the medical emergency.