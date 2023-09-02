Are concerns Jaylen Warren will surpass Najee Harris unfounded?

Najee Harris is Pittsburgh's starting running back. Some think Jaylen Warren could supplant him.

One person who doesn't writes for the team's official website.

Via Dale Lolley of Steelers.com, "[t]his narrative that . . . Warren is going to 'surpass' Najee Harris as the Steelers' lead back is simply not true."

Lolley says both players will have their roles, and that Warren will work as the third-down back. "But Warren isn't pushing past Harris," Lolley adds.

Harris had 1,034 rushing yards last year, along with 229 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. Warren, a rookie in 2022, rushed for 379 yards and generated 214 yards as a receiver. That fact that he averaged a full yard per carry more than Harris has fueled the idea that Warren could take over.

According to someone who gets a paycheck from the Steelers, the Steelers won't be doing it.