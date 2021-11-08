How concerning is Dak Prescott’s performance in Cowboys’ loss to Broncos? | You Pod to Win the Game

Associated Press

Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott won't be repeating the remarkable run from their rookie seasons with the Dallas Cowboys five years ago. The star quarterback and running back got more than halfway there with six consecutive victories following a loss in the opener before a jarring end to the streak in a 30-16 loss to the Denver Broncos. The top seed in the NFC, which Dallas earned in 2016 after 11 straight wins behind Prescott and Elliott following the opener, is still in play.