How concerning is Dak Prescott’s performance in Cowboys’ loss to Broncos? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss the Broncos’ dismantling of the Cowboys. Should there be red flag warning on Dak Prescott’s health? Can the depleted Broncos save Vic Fangio’s job? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.