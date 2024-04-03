How concerned should we be about the uncertain future for the Royals and Chiefs?

Jackson County’s voters have spoken, saying “no” to a new stadium for the Royals and upgrades at Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

On SportsBeat KC, The Star’s sports podcast, columnists Sam McDowell and Vahe Gregorian — who have covered the stadium tax campaign since its inception — discuss why the measure failed and what’s next for Kansas City’s two biggest professional sports teams.

The Royals and Chiefs didn’t put together a winning game plan. Now their future in Jackson County comes into question.

Story links:

Sam McDowell: The Royals and Chiefs should blame themselves, not voters, for stadium tax failures

Vahe Gregorian: After stadium tax whiff, Royals, Chiefs should heed message and work to earn trust