How concerned are you with Titans? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how concerned we should be with Tennessee Titans. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Amare Barno improved his draft stock with his performance at the NFL scouting combine and the Rams could target him in the 2022 NFL draft.
A.J. Brown scrubbed mention of "Tennessee" from his Twitter bio on Monday.
Could the Cardinals really trade Kyler Murray before the 2022 NFL draft? One NFL analyst thinks it's a very real possibility.
Six exclusive rights free agents signed their tender offers from the Packers on the first day of the team’s offseason workouts. Monday’s transaction wire from the league brought word of the moves. Linebacker Krys Barnes, tight end Dominique Dafney, center Jake Hanson, tackle Yosh Nijman, linebacker Randy Ramsey, and wide receiver Malik Taylor will all [more]
Kirby Wilson's was coaching RB for the Raiders two years ago. Now he's making a spectacle of himself as a USFL coach by cutting player over lunch order
Did Malcolm Butler and Bill Belichick discuss the cornerback's Super Bowl LII benching when the Patriots re-signed Butler this offseason? Here's what Butler had to say about how things went down.
The New Orleans Breakers get a 23-17 season-opening win with a familiar face at quarterback
Former Washington Redskins star and current Fox Radio co-host LaVar Arrington has long had strong opinions on the business dealings of team owner Dan Snyder. For years […]
WR Sammy Watkins will wear No. 11 with the Green Bay Packers. Here's a first look!
Once again, fans line up behind the laundry. Whenever players want more money, plenty of fans tend to side with the team. They presume the player is being greedy. Being selfish. Wanting more than he deserves, operating under the presumption that he’s already getting more than he deserves. Screwing up the salary cap, and making [more]
A chance to win a Super Bowl and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn were the main reasons why Dante Fowler signed with the Dallas Cowboys. From @BenGrimaldi
The Houston Texans whiff on their first pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, but recover nicely with their second in the latest NFL.com mock.
Would the Patriots be willing to trade up to get one of the best CBs available?
The Bears have four tight ends on the roster with the addition of James O'Shaughnessy. But for fans, it feels like a lot more.
With Brandon Marshall playing the role of NFL general manager, Kaepernick addressed the "distraction" narrative, his willingness to be a backup, and much more. Will it be enough to land him a job?
The Big Ten is seeing improved quality at the QB position, but here's who has the best QBs in the Big Ten in 2022.
There are so many ways this draft could go for the Panthers, but our experts give their thoughts.
"You just wonder, how important is football to him?" College coaches and NFL scouts weigh in on Kayvon Thibodeaux ahead of NFL draft.
In a rare interview, Colin Kaepernick says he's ready to resume NFL career. “Let me compete. You can evaluate me from there," he tells I AM ATHLETE.
In our latest mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons select four players out of Cincinnati.