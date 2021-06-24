Should you be concerned about Saquon Barkley's return from ACL surgery?

Liz Loza & Andy Behrens discuss New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL in Week 2 of the 2020 season. Set to return this September, Liz & Andy discuss if fantasy managers should be concerned with an injury of that type and the uneven history of running backs returning from ligament tears.

