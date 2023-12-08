Should I be concerned about the portal traffic? | Texas Tech football Q&A

The Texas Tech football team is gearing up to play California in the Independence Bowl, and we'll get back to talking about the game itself shortly.

In the meantime, there are hot topics this week for another question-and-answer session. The names of 14 players on this year's Texas Tech team — by the time you read this, there may be more! — are or are expected to soon be in the NCAA transfer portal. That's caused consternation among some Red Raiders fans.

So, too, have reports by Oregon sportswriter John Canzano and me that Texas Tech is part of a four-team deal to help Oregon keep alive its Civil War rivalry after the Ducks depart to become Big Ten members next season. It's not finalized, but if the pieces fall into place, Texas Tech's Sept. 7 road game next season will be at Washington State instead of Oregon.

There's been a lot of interest in both subjects. We'll answer the transfer-related questions now and the schedule-related questions in a separate Q&A.

Q: Am I the only TTU fan that is concerned about what's happening in the portal right now with Tech players? Doesn't seem like we have any inflow and nothing but outflow, and from some key players, too. What's going on in the Raider program? Joey isn't Neon Deion.

DW: You're not the only fan concerned, but it's something everyone's going to have to get used to because a lot of exits is going to be the norm. Chris Hummer at 247Sports reported that the names of 3,085 FBS players were in the portal during the 2021-22 cycle. That's nearly 24 players per team, 10 fewer than Tech appears to have pending at the moment.

Last offseason, Tech had 16 scholarship players and walk-on role players transfer out.

There'll be inflow. Joey McGuire said he expects to add six to 10 players via the portal. There will probably be more outflow than portal inflow each year, because McGuire is strongly committed to building his program through the Texas high-school ranks.

The new age of college football free agency allows players to evaluate their chances for playing time, coaches to evaluate their rosters and both sides to promptly act at least twice a year with the portal open after the regular season and again after spring practice.

Tech would be better off with Tyler Shough, Myles Price and Monroe Mills on the team next season, but if they can find better situations elsewhere, power to them. Shough will have a good chance to start next year on a 10-win Louisville team that's losing sixth-year senior quarterback Jack Plummer.

On3.com put Mills' NIL value at $296,000. If he can find something in that range or anywhere near it, you can't blame him for leaving. If the leaders of the Matador Club who coordinate Tech NIL efforts don't value him as highly, that's their prerogative, in the same way pro teams make decisions on players each offseason.

There'll be a market for any power-five offensive tackle who's started 22 games, as Mills has. Is it worth paying a premium for Mills if Ty Buchanan is ready to step into a starting tackle job?

Injury kept Price from probably reaching 500 yards receiving for the third year in a row and, though he doesn't have the 1.2 returns per game needed to qualify, his punt-return average is higher than that of the FBS leader.

It's probably fine for Tech that Joey isn't Neon Deion. McGuire's recruiting class ranks No. 22 in the FBS and No. 1 in next year's Big 12 right now in 247Sports' rankings, and Sanders' class ranks No. 55 in the FBS and No. 10 in the conference. Rivals' rankings are nearly identical to 247's.

Q: Dandy Don, I hope you can provide a little insight into the wide receiver room. Is this a mutiny or a cleansing?

DW: Perhaps both. Six receivers and a tight end are on the presumed-exit list now, and the circumstances and the viewpoints of seven people aren't going to be the same. Tyler King appeared unlikely to play a significant role here. Loic Fouonji, J.J. Sparkman and Nehemiah Martinez had greatly diminished roles this season and caught nine passes among them. I would imagine they believe they can do better for themselves elsewhere. Maybe some thought they were misused. If so, it doesn't mean they were.

Again, Myles Price might not be an all-conference player or a difference maker, but his leaving doesn't make the team better.

Jerand Bradley posted a video announcing his departure. In it were the lines: "They try to hold you down. They try to hold you back. Some do it purposely. Some may do it inadvertently, but they can only try. The only thing I can do: Be great no matter where I am."

Was that an allusion to the Tech staff? If so, it would have been better circulated after a big season, not one in which he had fewer than 50 yards receiving in nine of the last 10 games.

Q: We can't compete with the money out there. I don't blame these kids. That's the system.

DW: Tech can compete with the money out there. There seems to be a big misconception that Cody Campbell, Campbell's business partner John Sellers and Dusty Womble are the only people capable of helping the Red Raiders be a major player in NIL.

Tech has plenty of deep-pocketed donors, but most don't want as much attention as Campbell attracts or the spotlight. But if the Red Raiders want a multi-million-dollar player, there are Tech supporters who can make that happen. For Tech, competing in NIL is a choice.

Q: Once players are in the portal, do they still have access to the facilities? It seems like you wouldn't want guys around who have a foot out the door.

DW: It's at the coaches' discretion on a case-by-case basis. Most departing players don't stick around because they need to be looking at their next options. But players in the portal aren't all persona non grata.

Tyler Shough is still rehabbing from his injury at Tech. He was throwing in the Sports Performance Center at the end of practice on Wednesday. Wide receiver Loic Fouonji is still practicing, and Joey McGuire said tackle Matt Keeler can help in the bowl game with Monroe Mills' departure depleting that position.

Defensive back Nate Floyd, who's well thought of personally but just hasn't found playing time, remains involved. I believe offensive lineman Seth Martin is still around, too.

The vitriol fans like to spew at players who enter the portal doesn't always square with how they're viewed by coaches and teammates.

Texas Tech offensive tackle Monroe Mills (71), a 22-game starter for the Red Raiders, recently announced he'll have his name entered into the NCAA transfer portal. He's one of 14 Tech players who have or are expected to take that route this winter.

