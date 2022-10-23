Are you concerned about Patrick Mahomes' fourth-quarter struggles? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci breaks down Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club. If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV. [more]
3 keys to a #49ers victory over the Chiefs on Sunday.
What Miami needs to do to snap their streak.
When Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a broken bone near his thumb on the first Sunday night of the season, initial reports had him missing at least six weeks. Things quickly became more optimistic, with Dak possibly back in four weeks or even sooner. Now, exactly six weeks after suffering the injury, Dak is back. [more]
Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on a three-hitter, Chas McCormick followed a dropped flyball with an early two-run homer and the Astros beat Gerrit Cole and the Yankees 5-0 on Saturday night to take a 3-0 AL Championship Series lead.
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
When it comes to new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, there’s a school of thought that, in time, his team will squeeze him to take less. If that happens, he needs to be ready to squeeze back. McCaffrey has $36.2 million in base salary and workout bonuses due over the next three years. Thus, McCaffrey [more]
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
The Ravens announced their inactives for their Week 7 matchup with the Browns
Ranking the remaining undefeated college football teams after Week 8.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 7 of the season including Kansas City at San Francisco, Cleveland at Baltimore, and Pittsburgh at Miamid
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, #Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to make his first career NFL start today over Clyde Edwards-Helaire. | from @EdEastonJr
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
Seattle is winless at SoFi Stadium. Will this change on Sunday?
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.