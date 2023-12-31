Concerned about Michigan stealing signs? What Nick Saban said before Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES − The press conference was about to wrap up Sunday after about 25 minutes, and most of the questions didn't pack much of a punch to them. They centered on the upcoming Rose Bowl, the season to date and players to defend and face.

Then the last question provided quite the closer.

A reporter asked Alabama coach Nick Saban if he is "concerned with the sign-stealing stuff at Michigan" as well as what Alabama has done to prevent it.

Then Saban began to answer, with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sitting next to him on the platform.

"No, we're really not concerned about that." Saban said. "Integrity in the game I think is really, really important. Our team has had every opportunity to prepare for this game like they have for every other game. I think especially when you're a no-huddle team, you've got to adapt and adjust how you communicate with the quarterback. Hopefully one day we'll get to the NFL system where you can just talk to the guy in his helmet. I think that would be a lot better. For now, we just have to adapt to how we communicate with the quarterback and change it up and try not to put our players at a disadvantage."

A former Michigan staffer is accused of devising an in-person scouting and sign-stealing scheme. The staffer, Connor Stallions, was suspended then later resigned. Linebackers coach Chris Partridge was also fired in the aftermath, after he didn't "abide by the University directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program or others," per his termination letter. Also, Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten in November.

After Saban finished answering the question Sunday, he and Harbaugh posed for a photo with the two team's helmet's and the Rose Bowl trophy. Saban broke out a small grin. Meanwhile, Harbaugh didn't smile.

