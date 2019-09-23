The Cleveland Browns came up just short on Sunday Night Football when trailing by seven, a fourth down redzone play got picked off in the endzone, giving the Rams the 20-13 win.

Trail Blazers guard and Canton boy CJ McCollum was in the house for the big game.

Just touched down in the land . Showtime https://t.co/0PmkuxIfZf — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 22, 2019

He even hopped on the Browns' official twitter account before the game for some pregame hype.

As QB Baker Mayfield attempted to drive the Browns down the field in the two-minute drill, their star WR Odell Beckham Jr. didn't get any looks. CJ was having none of it.

Why we trade for Odell if we ain't gonna throw buddy the ball. Who calling these plays. Send help. Concerned browns fan — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 23, 2019

There were indeed a few curious play calls down the stretch with no real urgency to get Beckham the ball in crunch time. But let's be real, as a Browns fan, CJ's got to be used to this by now, right?

"Concerned Browns Fan" CJ McCollum in the house for Sunday Night Football originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest