How concerned are you with the Boston Celtics heading into the postseason?

That the Boston Celtics dropped a game at State Farm Arena to the Atlanta Hawks on this past Monday is excusable, if annoyingly familiar to similar collapses that have given Celtics fans pause. But for the Celtics to lose consecutive games to a Hawks roster with more players out injured than an entire starting lineup is the sort of thing to spark panic among some fans.

And it has, if a measured, contextual panic over how Boston will play when they find themselves in a tight game in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Are we simply counting off the days before another disappointment, or will Boston start to grow as a ball club? The eponymous hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay!” podcast weighed in on their level of panic on a recent episode.

Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire