How concerned should the 49ers be about Brock Purdy? | Sunday Night Blitz

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab discuss Brock Purdy’s uneven performance against the Packers and what to expect from the San Francisco quarterback versus Detroit in the NFC title game. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JASON FITZ: I spent a lot of this game thinking, man, Brock Purdy looks bad. And here's what's happened-- Brock Purdy, I think, played like ass for most of that football game. And then all of a sudden, in the last drive, when he needed it, he was chef's kiss. It was brilliant. It was wonderful.

I don't want to make too big a deal of the last drive. And I don't want to make too big a deal of everything that led up to that. But it was, at best, an uneven performance for Purdy.

FRANK SCHWAB: Absolutely. And there's just something about Deebo Samuel with this offense. I mean, we think about this really, really deep 49ers team. And OK, it's McCaffrey this week. It's Aiyuk next week, whatever, whatever.

But when Deebo is not in the game, they're just a different team. He's that good. He's just such a difference maker for them. He leaves early in this game, and they struggle a lot.

I thought the-- the one thing I've never seen, and maybe you have, maybe I'm just missing something-- Fox showed a replay of Brock Purdy dropping back. And obviously, the rain was affecting him. He started off with the glove. He took off the glove.

He wasn't-- he missed a lot of passes he just generally doesn't miss. There was one where in the middle of his dropback, he is wiping off his hand on his leg. I've never seen that before. And that led me to believe-- I was like, whoa, Brock Purdy is so in his head right now that he can't even function.

So all that said, you do have to give him credit for rallying when he had to, when there was five, six minutes left in the game or whatever. And they needed a score to win that-- needed a touchdown to win that football game. He got it done.

For all the questions about is he just riding the bus, is he just a guy who's in a great offense with great teammates and a great coach, well, in these moments, we praise all the other quarterbacks for coming through in the clutch. He came through in the clutch with some huge plays.

Credit to Brock Purdy for-- look, wasn't pretty. But when he had to-- when the chips were all on the table, he came through for them. And I tip my cap.

JASON FITZ: One interesting note-- every single quarterback that won this weekend, in all the games, if you add all of them up, the total number of interceptions thrown by winning quarterbacks this weekend, total as a group, is zero. Not a single quarterback that won this weekend threw an interception.

And at some point, for everything that went wrong for Brock, he didn't turn the ball over. A couple of times, I thought he should. Like, a couple of those, it was like, what in the hell? Like, it-- it was a weird game.