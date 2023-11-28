'It's a concern.' Xavier basketball trying to navigate its frontcourt inexperience

With Zach Freemantle and Jerome Hunter out for the season, Xavier head coach Sean Miller said in the preseason the team would take a "committee" approach to replacing the two projected starting forwards.

With four first-year Musketeers − freshmen Lazar Djokovic and Sasa Ciani along with transfers Abou Ousmane and Gytis Nemeiksa− garnering the majority of minutes, there were bound to be bumps along the way. There were signs that Xavier's frontcourt was trending in the right direction. On Nov. 13, Xavier held its own against reigning national player of the year Zach Edey, forcing the 7-footer into contested shots away from the rim, before Purdue pulled away and Edey got his points.

More: 'It came unraveled.' Xavier basketball stunned at home in loss to Oakland

More: 'Learn who they are.' Sean Miller emphasizing patience with Xavier Musketeers' transfers

In Las Vegas, Washington's size, strength and physicality at the basket was one of the many factors of a sloppy second half that led to a 74-71 loss.

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) scored 12 points against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Cintas Center.

After two straight wins, Monday was a step back for Xavier's frontcourt in a 78-76 loss to Oakland at Cintas Center. The Golden Grizzlies punished Xavier down low, racking up 38 points in the paint.

"We're definitely gonna get better because we're so young and inexperienced, but it's a concern," Miller said.

Oakland shot 51.8% from the field on Monday but take out a 6-for-23 showing from the perimeter and the Golden Grizzlies were a sizzling 23-of-33 from inside the arc. Xavier had no answer for 6-foot-6 forward Trey Townsend, who scored a season-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He scored Oakland's final six points to help hold off a late Xavier rally.

"We actually guarded him (Townsend) with four players," Miller explained. "Three of them had no chance. I thought Des (Claude), of all the guys, did the best job.

"We thought by rotating bodies and knowing that he drives the ball more than he catches it in the low post, that we would be able to do a good job throughout the game mixing up who's guarding him."

Townsend and 6-foot-9 forward Chris Conway combined for 43 points on 17-of-24 shooting from two-point range. Miller said in hindsight he wished Xavier would've been able to trap the low post.

"We didn't have that in our toolbox," Miller said. "We had to give them a different look."

Abou Ousmane struggling with foul trouble

Ousmane was pulled from the starting lineup in Las Vegas for the Saint Mary's game and came off the bench for the first time in over two years. He had struggled with staying in the game, fouling out in losses against Purdue and Washington.

Ousmane was effective off the bench over the two-game winning streak, though a technical foul ended his afternoon early against Bryant. On Monday, Ousmane stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points and 5 rebounds in only 16 minutes. The foul trouble persisted, however. He picked up his third just 90 seconds into the second half. His fourth came on an Oakland and-1 at the 9:48 mark after Xavier went on an 8-1 run to get within a point.

Xavier Musketeers forward Abou Ousmane (24) feels the pressure from Oakland Golden Grizzlies forward Chris Conway (2) and Oakland Golden Grizzlies guard DQ Cole (10) during the first half Monday, November 27, 2023 at the Cintas Center. The Musketeers lost 76-78.

"Him (Ousmane) being able to play and not be in foul trouble from the opening tip is a big part of our development. In the 16 minutes he played tonight, I thought he did a good job. We needed him for more than 16 minutes," Miller said. "Each of our players have different areas they need to improve. We're asking them to be better."

Musketeers must focus on fundamentals

Miller and his players talk about the 10 four-minute wars that make up a game. Xavier didn't play its best 36 minutes by a long shot Monday night, but the Musketeers led 69-66 going into the final media timeout with 3:44 remaining.

Oakland immediately answered with a three-point play from Townsend to tie it up. On the next possession, Jack Gohlke, Oakland's best shooter, used a shot fake for an uncontested triple that put the Golden Grizzlies ahead for good. In the final minute, another missed boxout led to Townsend's dagger that made it 78-73 with 26 seconds left.

It's executing the basics that killed Xavier down the stretch Monday night and it has to be fixed.

"Our quality of play and inability to do the fundamental things when it mattered most, you could call it a learning experience, but it's really why the game got away from us in the end," Miller said.

Ousmane added: "We needed to get punched in the mouth like this, knowing that if we don't block out from the beginning, then we will get beat."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Xavier Musketeers frontcourt a concern after loss to Oakland