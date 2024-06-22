‘It is a concern, today we were lucky”: Martinez calls for fans to stay in stands as pitch invaders swarm Ronaldo

Roberto Martinez was unhappy with the circumstances which lead to multiply breaches from fans onto the pitch during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkiye.

Portugal’s victory was marred by a string of pitch invasions as six separate supporters entered the field of play, five of which succeeded in reaching Cristiano Ronaldo.

While today’s pitch invaders were content to take selfies with their idol and leave the pitch, the number of fans able to disrupt the match has raised questions surrounding stadium security, triggering anxiety for Martinez, the Selecao’s head coach.

“It is concern, because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good,” he said after the match. “We all love a fan that recognizes the big stars and the icons in their lives, but you can understand that there is a very difficult moment if the intentions are wrong. The players are exposed and we have to be careful with that. I don’t think that should happen on a football pitch.”

He has every right to be concerned for his players’ safety. In 2023, a pitch invader attempted to slide tackle Lionel Messi after the full-time whistle. Another pitch invader punched Jack Grealish during an Aston Villa match in 2019 and subsequently served six weeks in prison.

Martinez continued, asking fans to show more restraint in future matches.

“We should give a message to the fans. It is not the right way. You are not going to get anything out of it and what you do is that the [security] measures get worse for the future.”

Despite his manager’s anxiety, Bernardo Silva finds the pitch invasions to be more irritating than threatening.

The Manchester City star, who was awarded Player of the Match for his performance against Turkiye, said that he was “not really concerned, it is just a bit annoying in terms of always having to stop the game because a fan enters the pitch.”

He added that Ronaldo is a victim of his own popularity, but affirmed that he is not afraid of the invaders.

“I think it is the price you pay for being so recognized in the world of football and having ga player like him with us, but no, in terms of feeling in danger, I don’t think so, no. Not me, at least.”

