Concern for Steelers thin OLB group heading into training camp

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.” – Albert Einstein

As the saying goes, doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity. Mike Tomlin even said it himself in his season-ending press conference in January.

Of course, Tomlin referred to keeping the same assistant coaching staff and expecting a better record; so at least he made changes there. But the adage can also pertain to the lack of depth at the outside linebacker position. Looking at the group heading into training camp, it appears Tomlin and company are hoping for a different outcome.

Did they even learn anything from their linebacker mess last season? When Bud Dupree went down, then-rookie Alex Highsmith stepped in. Of course, Dupree is now in Tennessee. So this season, they are a heartbeat or two away from repeating the same scenario. If something were to happen to either T.J. Watt or Highsmith, Cassius Marsh would be your starter. If even temporary, that void would be a concerning situation for the defense. Marsh has not shown he’s capable of doing much of anything in his seven-year career — he’s a low-level backup.

As for Highsmith, it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to develop. He played well in Dupree’s place for five games — he was a tackling machine with 48 (five for loss) — but the sacks just weren’t there. This year, Highsmith won’t be a role player, and expectations as a full-time starter are through the roof. He’ll be expected to step up, do a lot of things and do all of them well.

Thankfully, the Steelers have arguably the best outside guy in the league in Watt. In every dimension of the game, he’s phenomenal. From setting the edge to pursuing the QB, he can do it all.

When Pittsburgh is really good, they easily rack up 20 sacks per season. A minimum of 20 is a standard for their style of defense. With the way Watt grinds them out, he could very well have 15. If Highsmith pitches in five, they’re golden.

Though Highsmith for a full season is an unknown, he has starter talent. We all know what Watt can do. But a team is only as good as the quality of its depth over the course of the season.

What are the Steelers waiting for to improve their on the outside — cut downs? There are a handful of experienced, talented guys out there they can grab right now who are worlds better than backups Marsh, Roche and practice squad guys.

Steelers Wire highlighted five free agent edge rushers last month. Add Alex Okafor, Shaquem Griffin, Brooks Reed to those five. While some don’t fit the stand-up style of play in Pittsburgh, any one would immediately improve the unit’s depth.

