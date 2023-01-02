Is there any concern for the Eagles following back-to-back losses? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if there is any concern for the Philadelphia Eagles following back-to-back losses to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints
With such a vast difference in NFL playoff scenarios, the Philadelphia Eagles are backed into a corner with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Philadelphia Eagles fans express disappointment with The Birds performance against the Saints, but hold on to the hope the Eagles will clinch NFC East and beyond.
The Giants clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s blowout of the Colts and their Week 18 result will have no bearing on where they play in the postseason. Whether they win, lose or tie the Eagles, the Giants will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and they will play on the road against [more]
Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs.
Hear from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following Sunday's division-clinching comeback win over the Carolina Panthers
Here are the post-game quotes, reactions, and what the Eagles are saying after an ugly 20-10 loss to the Saints in Week 17
The Saints beat the Eagles, but they need five other games to go their way to reach the playoffs. It starts with the Vikings beating the Packers on Sunday afternoon:
Nick Sirianni didnt exactly come out and say Jalen Hurts would be ready to play next weekend, but he came pretty close. By Reuben Frank
The Eagles' MVP candidate QB wasn't supposed to return before the postseason. That was before they lost two straight games to keep the door ajar on the NFC East title and No. 1 playoff seed.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
Colts quarterback Nick Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s loss to the Giants when he suffered injured ribs on a hit by Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux celebrated the play by making snow angels on the field next to Foles, who remained on the ground and clearly appeared to be in pain as [more]
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...