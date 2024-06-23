Concern for Barcelona: Chelsea ready to ‘push’ for leading transfer target

The powers that be at La Liga giants Barcelona will no doubt be concerned by the latest word to have surfaced in the media regarding one of the club’s chief summer transfer targets.

The player in question? Nico Williams.

The name of wide-man Williams has of course positioned itself front and centre in the headlines in Catalunya’s capital for several weeks now.

As much comes amid the widespread understanding that the Spanish international – fresh off a scintillating display against Italy at Euro 2024 – is considered a leading option to reinforce the club’s frontline with a view to next season.

Deco and the Blaugrana brass, as a result, will be less than pleased to hear of one of the continent’s biggest spenders positioning themselves firmly in the fray for Nico’s signature.

As per transfer market insider Gianluca Di Marzio, Premier League heavyweights Chelsea are ready to ‘push’ for the Athletic Club standout.

This comes after the Blues missed out on chief target Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

It now remains to be seen whether the board at Stamford Bridge are willing to cough up Nico’s release clause of close to €60 million.

