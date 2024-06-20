‘I like the concept of the multi-club’ – Jim Ratcliffe rules out selling Nice amid reports INEOS are open to buyers

Jim Ratcliffe has announced in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg that he has no intention of selling OGC Nice.

This statement comes amid reports from The Independent alleging that a number of sources had disclosed to them that INEOS were open to selling the French club, due in part to the financial troubles facing the French market because of the ongoing TV rights dispute, and also because Ratcliffe had secured his dream of becoming involved with Manchester United.

Despite the financial uncertainty facing French teams, Nice are thought to remain an interesting prospect for an investor. Their attractive location on the south coast and the huge potential within the club suggest that while other teams may struggle to find a buyer, Le Gym could retain their value.

‘It’s not our intention to sell Nice’

However, Ratcliffe has denied that he is considering selling the Ligue 1 side, even though its sale would free Manchester United from some of the regulatory constraints now imposed on them. “It’s not our intention to sell Nice because I quite like the concept of the multi-club.”

A statement in line with his previous comments to the BBC in February, where he stated “There are some very good aspects to multi-club ownership and the beneficiaries are often the smaller club rather than the bigger club.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland