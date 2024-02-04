Concept cars that went wrong when they made production
By definition, a concept car explores the paths auto-makers can take as they forge their next design identity.Toyota
Concept car: Ford Mustang Mach III (1992)Ford
Production car: Ford Mustang (fourth-generation, 1993)Ford
Concept car: Pontiac Sunfire (1994)GM
Production car: Pontiac Sunfire (1995)GM
Concept car: Micro Compact (1996)Mercedes
Production car: Smart City-Coupe (1998)Mercedes
Concept car: Plymouth Pronto concept (1997)Stellantis
Production car: Chrysler PT Cruiser (2000)Stellantis
Concept car: Citroën C-3 (1998)Stellantis
Production car: Citroën C3 (first-generation, 2002)Citroen
Concept car: Dodge Charger R/T (1999)Stellantis
Production car: Dodge Charger (sixth generation, 2005)Stellantis
Concept car: Toyota FTX (2004)Toyota
Production car: Toyota Tundra (second-generation, 2006)Toyota
Concept car: Chevrolet Beat (2007)GM
Production car: Chevrolet Spark (2009GM
Concept car: Renault Wind (2004)Renault
Production car: Renault Wind (2010)Renault
Concept car: BMW Vision EfficientDynamics (2009)BMW
Production car: BMW i8 (2013)BMW
Concept car: Toyota Prius c (2011)Toyota
Production car: Toyota Prius c (2012)Toyota
Concept car: Toyota FT-1 (2014)Toyota
Production car: Toyota GR Supra (2019)Toyota
Concept car: Kia GT4 Stinger (2014)Kia
Production car: Kia Stinger (2017)Kia
Concept car: Lexus UX (2016)Lexus
Production car: Lexus UX (2018)Lexus
