CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: How to watch, state of play, schedule

We’re still quite a few months away from the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, when the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica will be joined by three upstarts to vie for the confederation’s 3.5 places in Qatar 2022.

No one’s clinched their place in the second round yet, and the first round wraps up over the next week with plenty of action on Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

And Andres Cantor will lead the way to make the “Gooooooools” ring out in his extra special way.

The winners of Groups A through F will head to the second round: a two-legged playoff for the three spaces in the Octagonal (or The Ocho).

World Cup qualifying

Group A

State of play

The U.S. Virgin Island have been eliminated and leaders Montserrat’s hold on first is tenuous, having played thrice compared to the alive-and-chasing pack’s two each.

The top match and potential group decider comes on the last day, when El Salvador and Antigua and Barbuda could both be unbeaten and playing for a second-round spot when they meet in San Salvador.

Remaining matches

Friday: Antigua and Barbuda v Grenada

Saturday: U.S. Virgin Islands v El Salvador

Tuesday: Grenada v Montserrat

Tuesday: El Salvador v Antigua and Barbuda

Group B

State of play

Canada and Suriname are 2-0 and meet on the final day, while Aruba and Cayman Islands have been eliminated. Bermuda can still make it through but will need to have to beat Suriname and hope Canada falls to either Aruba or Suriname.

But make no mistake: Canada are heavy favorites.

Remaining matches

Friday: Suriname v Bermuda

Saturday: Aruba v Canada

Tuesday: Bermuda v Cayman Islands

Tuesday: Canada v Suriname

Group C

State of play

Curacao and Guatemala are 2-0 and will meet on the last day, heavily-favored in their third group stage matches versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the British Virgin Islands.

Remaining matches

Friday: Guatemala v St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Saturday: British Virgin Islands v Curacao

Tuesday: St. Vincent and the Grenadines v Cuba

Tuesday: Curacao v Guatemala

Group D

State of play

The Dominican Republic and Panama are 2-0 and will meet at Rod Carew Stadium on Tuesday. Barring a Barbados win over the DR in Santo Domingo on Friday, that’ll be for the group.

Remaining matches

Friday: Dominican Republic v Barbados

Saturday: Anguilla v Panama

Tuesday: Barbados v Dominica

Tuesday: Panama v Dominican Republic

Group E

State of play

Nicaragua and Haiti are 1-0, and Belize is still in it if it can beat Nicaragua on Thursday. It’s a five-team group, so fewer games overall.

Remaining matches

Friday: Nicaragua v Belize

Saturday: Turks and Caicos v Haiti

Tuesday: Haiti v Nicaragua

State of play

Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the driver’s seat having won its first two matches while group favorites Trinidad and Tobago drew Puerto Rico in its second. Guyana is still in the mix with a defeat of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Remaining matches

Friday: Saint Kitts and Nevis v Guyana

Saturday: Bahamas v Trinidad and Tobago

Tuesday: Guyana v Puerto Rico

Tuesday: Trinidad and Tobago v Saint Kitts and Nevis

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifying first round in USA (Spanish language)

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Friday, June 4 6 p.m. Guatemala vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines Universo, Telemundo Deportes app 6:55 p.m. Dominican Republic vs. Barbados Telemundo Deportes app 8:55 p.m. Nicaragua vs. Belize Telemundo Deportes app Saturday, June 5 7 p.m. U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador Universo, Telemundo Deportes app 7:55 p.m. Anguilla vs. Panama Telemundo Deportes app Tuesday, June 8 ** 4:55 p.m. Haiti vs. Nicaragua Telemundo Deportes app 7:55 p.m. Curacao vs. Guatemala Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app 9 p.m. El Salvador vs. Antigua & Barbuda Telemundo Deportes app 10 p.m. Panama vs. Dominican Republic Telemundo Deportes app 11 p.m. Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Qatar Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app

