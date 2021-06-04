CONCACAF World Cup qualifying: How to watch, state of play, schedule

Nicholas Mendola
·4 min read

We’re still quite a few months away from the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, when the United States men’s national team, Mexico, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Jamaica will be joined by three upstarts to vie for the confederation’s 3.5 places in Qatar 2022.

No one’s clinched their place in the second round yet, and the first round wraps up over the next week with plenty of action on Universo, TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app.

And Andres Cantor will lead the way to make the “Gooooooools” ring out in his extra special way.

The winners of Groups A through F will head to the second round: a two-legged playoff for the three spaces in the Octagonal (or The Ocho).

World Cup qualifying

Group A

State of play

The U.S. Virgin Island have been eliminated and leaders Montserrat’s hold on first is tenuous, having played thrice compared to the alive-and-chasing pack’s two each.

The top match and potential group decider comes on the last day, when El Salvador and Antigua and Barbuda could both be unbeaten and playing for a second-round spot when they meet in San Salvador.

Remaining matches

Friday: Antigua and Barbuda v Grenada
Saturday: U.S. Virgin Islands v El Salvador
Tuesday: Grenada v Montserrat
Tuesday: El Salvador v Antigua and Barbuda

Group B

State of play

Canada and Suriname are 2-0 and meet on the final day, while Aruba and Cayman Islands have been eliminated. Bermuda can still make it through but will need to have to beat Suriname and hope Canada falls to either Aruba or Suriname.

But make no mistake: Canada are heavy favorites.

Remaining matches

Friday: Suriname v Bermuda
Saturday: Aruba v Canada
Tuesday: Bermuda v Cayman Islands
Tuesday: Canada v Suriname

Group C

State of play

Curacao and Guatemala are 2-0 and will meet on the last day, heavily-favored in their third group stage matches versus St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the British Virgin Islands.

Remaining matches

Friday: Guatemala v St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Saturday: British Virgin Islands v Curacao
Tuesday: St. Vincent and the Grenadines v Cuba
Tuesday: Curacao v Guatemala

Group D

State of play

The Dominican Republic and Panama are 2-0 and will meet at Rod Carew Stadium on Tuesday. Barring a Barbados win over the DR in Santo Domingo on Friday, that’ll be for the group.

Remaining matches

Friday: Dominican Republic v Barbados
Saturday: Anguilla v Panama
Tuesday: Barbados v Dominica
Tuesday: Panama v Dominican Republic

Group E

State of play

Nicaragua and Haiti are 1-0, and Belize is still in it if it can beat Nicaragua on Thursday. It’s a five-team group, so fewer games overall.

Remaining matches

Friday: Nicaragua v Belize
Saturday: Turks and Caicos v Haiti
Tuesday: Haiti v Nicaragua

Group

State of play

Saint Kitts and Nevis is in the driver’s seat having won its first two matches while group favorites Trinidad and Tobago drew Puerto Rico in its second. Guyana is still in the mix with a defeat of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Remaining matches

Friday: Saint Kitts and Nevis v Guyana
Saturday: Bahamas v Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday: Guyana v Puerto Rico
Tuesday: Trinidad and Tobago v Saint Kitts and Nevis

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup qualifying first round in USA (Spanish language)

Date

Time (ET)

Match

Platform

Friday, June 4

6 p.m.

Guatemala vs. St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app

6:55 p.m.

Dominican Republic vs. Barbados

Telemundo Deportes app

8:55 p.m.

Nicaragua vs. Belize

Telemundo Deportes app

Saturday, June 5

7 p.m.

U.S. Virgin Islands vs. El Salvador

Universo,

Telemundo Deportes app

7:55 p.m.

Anguilla vs. Panama

Telemundo Deportes app

Tuesday, June 8 **

4:55 p.m.

Haiti vs. Nicaragua

Telemundo Deportes app

7:55 p.m.

Curacao vs. Guatemala

Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app

9 p.m.

El Salvador vs. Antigua & Barbuda

Telemundo Deportes app

10 p.m.

Panama vs. Dominican Republic

Telemundo Deportes app

11 p.m.

Rumbo al Mundial: Objetivo Qatar

Universo,
Telemundo Deportes app

    PARIS (Reuters) -American Serena Williams survived a scare in the first ever night session match at the French Open as she edged out Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6(6) 6-2 in the first round on Monday. Organisers have introduced night matches under the Philippe Chatrier Court lights this year to provide some late drama for the fans but the match was played in an empty stadium because of a COVID-19 curfew in the French capital. The flat atmosphere hardly helped the 39-year-old Williams who squandered a 5-2 lead in the first set against a tricky opponent who battled back to move into a tiebreaker.