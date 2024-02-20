Concacaf W Gold Cup: How to watch the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Emily Fox #23 and the USWNT kick off the Concacaf W Gold Cup tonight with a match against the Dominican Republic. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

After the U.S. women's national team was knocked out of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup surprisingly early, the USWNT squad has a shot at a major comeback with the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup — which kicks off tonight on Paramount+. The 12-team international women's tournament features eight Concacaf (FIFA's governing body for North American soccer) representatives and four guests from Conmebol (South America). The tournament will split teams into three groups of four, with the top two from each group and the two best third-placed teams moving onto the knockout round, closing out with a final on Sunday, Mar. 10. The battle to claim the title of the best in the Americas begins tonight when the USWNT face off against the Dominican Republic. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Gold Cup.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic game:

Paramount+ Stream the Concacaf W Gold Cup

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Game: Concacaf W Gold Cup - USWNT vs. Dominican Republic

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

When does the Concacaf W Gold Cup start?

The Gold Cup kicks off tonight with the USWNT vs. the Dominican Republic.

What time is the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match tonight?

The USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match begins at 10:15 p.m. ET tonight.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match on?

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will be aired across a mix of CBS and Paramount+ for English coverage, and ESPN and ESPN+ for Spanish coverage.

Tonight’s USWNT vs. Dominican Republic match will air in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

How to watch USWNT vs. Dominican Republic:

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup USWNT game schedule:

Group-stage schedule for the USWNT:

USWNT vs. Dominican Republic on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 10:15 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Argentina on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10:15 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Mexico on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET