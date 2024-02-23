Concacaf W Gold Cup: How to watch the USWNT vs. Argentina match tonight

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Alex Morgan #7 and the USWNT face Argentina next in the Group stage of the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

The U.S. women's national team beat the Dominican Republic 5-0 in their first Concacaf W Gold Cup, with Santa Clarita teenager Olivia Moultrie accounting for two of those goals. Next up in the USWNT's W Gold Cup journey? USWNT vs. Argentina — which kicks off tonight at 10:15 p.m. on Paramount+. The inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup is a 12-team international women's tournament featuring eight Concacaf (FIFA's governing body for North American soccer) representatives and four guests from Conmebol (South America). The tournament splits teams into three groups of four, with the top two from each group and the two best third-placed teams moving onto the knockout round, closing out with a final on Sunday, Mar. 10. The battle to claim the title of the best in the Americas continues tonight when the USWNT face off against Argentina. Here’s what you need to know about watching the Gold Cup.

How to watch the USWNT vs. Argentina game:

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

TV channel/streaming: Paramount+, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

What time is the USWNT vs. Argentina match tonight?

The USWNT vs. Argentina match begins at 10:15 p.m. ET tonight.

What channel is the USWNT vs. Argentina match on?

The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup will be aired across a mix of CBS and Paramount+ for English coverage, and ESPN and ESPN+ for Spanish coverage.

Tonight’s USWNT vs. Argentina match will air in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

How to watch USWNT vs. Argentina game:

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup USWNT game schedule:

Group-stage schedule for the USWNT:

USWNT vs. Argentina on Friday, Feb. 23 at 10:15 p.m. ET

USWNT vs. Mexico on Monday, Feb. 26 at 10:15 p.m. ET