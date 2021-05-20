CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico

Nicholas Mendola
·1 min read

The inaugural CONCACAF Nations League is finally going to crown a champion after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament’s final four nations to wait a year.

Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT is hoping to beat Honduras and then either Mexico or Costa Rica to secure the first continental trophy of his tenure.

He’ll also hope the performance is a springboard to the Gold Cup and World Cup qualification, as the USMNT could match wits with heated rivals Mexico on as many as three occasions before the end of 2021.

Below is the full schedule, plus stream links, TV schedule and everything else you need for the CONCACAF Nations League.

How to watch, stream

When: June 3-6
TV Channel/Stream: Paramount Plus
Live updates, stats: Online via NBCSports.com

CONCACAF Nations League schedule (all kickoff times ET)

Friday, June 3

Semifinal 1: Honduras v USMNT — 7:30pm

Semifinal 2: Mexico v Costa Rica — 10pm

Monday, July 6

Third-place game — 6:30pm

Final — 9pm

CONCACAF Nations League schedule: How to watch USMNT, Mexico originally appeared on NBCSports.com

